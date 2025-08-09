According to reports, Alexander Isak had an ‘agreement’ with Newcastle United, who have had a ‘new offer’ rejected by the Liverpool target.

The Isak saga continues to drag on, and a conclusion still seems far away after he made it clear to Newcastle that he wants to leave the club this summer.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Isak cemented himself as one of the world’s best strikers as he scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Isak helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League, though he feels he is ready for the next step in his career as he eyes a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have already paid around £80m to sign Hugo Ekitike as part of their £260m summer spend, though they remain interested in Isak as their dream target.

Liverpool have already had a bid of around £120m for Isak rejected by Newcastle, who reportedly value their prized asset at around £150m. It has been suggested that the Reds are ready to return with a new offer once the Magpies land a replacement.

On Friday evening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a “new” update on Isak’s situation, confirming that he has rejected Newcastle’s attempts to tie him to a new contract beyond 2028.

“Isak, I’m told, new thing to say tonight, that he said in a very clear way to Newcastle again this week that he is not willing to sign a new contract at the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So, Newcastle tried again earlier this week to offer him a new contract, but the player, at the moment, guys, we never know in football.

“Maybe this could change in the next days or weeks, and I will be here to tell you because our job is to tell you what’s going on, not to predict the future.

“But in this moment, Alexander Isak has no intention to sign a new contract at Newcastle.

“Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool, and so this story remains absolutely on. It’s not over. Follow that one, because the story again is really, really on.”

Before this summer, the Indykaila News was renowned for being a parody account on X, but they have recently emerged as a semi-credible outlet as they have amassed 580k followers, a ‘team of five respected reporters’ and were recently credited by The Athletic’s David Ornstein after beating him to a story.

With that, Indykaila claimed on Friday evening that Isak’s team has informed them that he reached a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Newcastle in January.

They said on X: Wow. Close associate of Alexander Isak’s contacted us.

“We seen your story that Adam Wharton has gentlemen agreement with @CPFC to leave in next summer.

‘Alexander Isak had same agreement in January with @NUFC to leave this summer. We are furious how we been treated.’