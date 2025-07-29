Liverpool Isak boost as Newcastle want Chelsea star as well as Sesko to counteract £150m sale

Newcastle are set to use the money from Alexander Isak’s potential sale to Liverpool to buy two new strikers, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Tuesday that Liverpool now have a “60 per cent” chance of signing Isak this summer as the Magpies continue to mull over a potential sale.

Romano told DAZN Football: “For Alexander Isak, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, it’s at 60 per cent. It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do, 40 per cent to go before we can say Isak is going to be a Liverpool player.

“But Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for this deal. Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago.

“Liverpool are prepared to make a Premier League record-breaking bid for the 25-year-old, but are waiting for Newcastle to give the green light.”

It was revealed over the weekend that Isak has told the Newcastle hierarchy that he would like to leave St James’ Park in the summer with the Sweden international only wanting a move to Liverpool.

Our friends at TEAMtalk claim that the Reds are ‘poised to make a move for Isak with a potential £150m’ on the table for Newcastle if they want to accept.

The website adds that Newcastle will look to counteract the loss of Isak by bringing in two new strikers this summer with the Magpies keen on bringing in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

It is understood that even if Newcastle get Sesko – who is attracting interest from Manchester United – over the line, then ‘they remain keen on Jackson to add depth and versatility to their attack’.

Newcastle are also interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa but it’s unclear whether the Bees will allow a deal to proceed after already losing Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd this summer.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on Saturday: ‘Exclusive: Brentford have closed the door on a Yoane Wissa exit after #NUFC raised their bid to £30m+. – Wissa refusing to train and disappointed by Brentford’s stance – Player feels Brentford have broken a pact allowing him to leave for £26m and wants #UCL.’

However, Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, who is out in Singapore with the Newcastle squad, reveals that Wissa “has communicated” that he wants to move to St James’ Park.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hope said: “Yoane Wissa, I had an update on that this morning. I was trying to take a nap and I took a call on that. My latest information on that is Wissa has communicated that he absolutely wants this deal to happen, and that’s important.

“Eddie Howe is on the record, as saying that transfers only happen when a player really wants them to and Eddie likes that. He liked that in Anthony Elanga.

“Wissa wants it to happen. He’s not going to play for Brentford. Again, he’s communicated that to them. He’s told them to find a solution. This is the move he wants, not Villa, not for Forest, not Tottenham – Newcastle.”