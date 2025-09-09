According to a finance expert, a ‘leak’ on Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool from Newcastle United ‘was right’, with the Reds to ‘pay extra’.

The prolonged Isak saga concluded on deadline day as the world-class striker joined Liverpool from Newcastle in a British record transfer.

The world-class striker scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season as he helped them win the Carabao Cup. However, it emerged at the start of this summer window that he intended to leave and his heart was set on a move to Liverpool.

This saga quickly turned ugly as Isak missed Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia and hit out at club chiefs over “broken promises”, but the Magpies were unwilling to sanction his exit without having a suitable replacement lined up.

For most of the summer, it was unclear whether Isak would secure a move to Liverpool, though Newcastle opened the door to his exit after landing Nick Woltemade, while Yoane Wissa joined the Magpies on deadline day.

At the start of August, Liverpool had a bid worth around £110m plus £10m in add-ons rejected by Newcastle, who were reportedly holding out for around £150m.

However, Isak’s poor conduct did Liverpool a favour as a cut-price deal was agreed on deadline day.

A report from Football Insider have revealed ‘details’ on Isak’s transfer, with Liverpool ‘paying an extra £5m’. It is noted that the initial £125m deal has reached £130m due to the ‘solidarity payments’.

Former Man City financial advisor has suggested that the “original leak” was right, explaining that there are no “loyalty payments” involved in the fee for Isak.

“I don’t think it is loyalty payments actually,” Borson explained to Football Insider.

“I think the original leak was right, which I think was solidarity payments. I don’t think there was ever any concept that he would get the rest of his loyalty payments in this situation.

“I think what’s really happened is that Newcastle are going to get the £125million and Liverpool will take on what’s known as the solidarity payments that they have to pay to all of his previous clubs until he joined Newcastle.

“The solidarity payments partly would go to Newcastle, so they would net out about £5.5million, which Liverpool will pay.

“The way it works is that the buying club will always make the actual payments, but what they tend to do is hold back part of the transfer fee.

“The forms do allow you to say, well, the net transfer fee is £125million and effectively we will take care of the solidarity payments to pay off.

“He’s got all these clubs all around Europe, one in Sweden and then Sociedad, so they have to pay all these teams a relatively small amount depending on how long he was there for, but it totals up to £5million.”