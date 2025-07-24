Isak has not travelled with Newcastle on tour amid Liverpool ‘British transfer record bid’ link

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has not travelled with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour to Singapore amid Liverpool transfer links.

The Reds have been making further strides in the transfer market this week after agreeing a deal to bring Hugo Ekitike to Anfield from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ekitike completed his transfer to Liverpool on Wednesday with the Reds now approaching a £300m spend this summer after getting the France international through the door.

The Liverpool board have already backed Arne Slot in the transfer market this summer, with the signings of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

Newcastle United striker Isak was understood to be their top target this summer with the Reds approaching the Magpies over a deal and made it clear they would be willing to pay £120m to sign the Sweden international.

The Geordies are adamant they want to hang onto Isak this summer after qualifying for the Champions League by finishing fifth in the Premier League last term.

However, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool could still be “encouraged” to make a record-breaking bid for Isak in a “perfect storm”.

Jacobs said on the Latte Firm: “If you add up Eddie Howe pre-match saying that Isak was simply rested to ease him into pre-season, and Eddie Howe post-match saying that he wasn’t involved due to speculation, then the fact there’s a photograph of Isak training alone – whether or not Newcastle’s position is genuine or not – it’s a perfect storm. Absolutely.

“So, suitors will feel a little bit encouraged, like if they bid, there might be a way of turning the player’s head. And if Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz leave Liverpool, there’s still a chance that they place that British transfer record bid.

“And I know people won’t like to hear that if you’re Arsenal fans, but there is still a chance. And if there doesn’t materialise an exit now, keep an eye on January or next summer because I don’t think this Liverpool and Isak story is over.”

And Jacobs revealed on Thursday morning that Isak had ‘not travelled’ with the rest of the Newcastle squad on their tour of Singapore with speculation rife that it could be because of an imminent transfer.

However, Jacobs insists it is down to a thigh injury, he wrote on X: ‘Alexander Isak has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour to Singapore. Newcastle sources insist it’s down to a thigh issue, despite a precautionary scan coming back clear.’