Euro giants make ‘offer’ for Isak as Liverpool ‘might accept’ with asking price revealed

Atletico Madrid have made an enquiry to see if Liverpool would be willing to sell Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been in poor form this season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently fifth in the table after losing 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool invested over £400m in the summer transfer window as they looked to build on Slot’s success from last season, when he won the Premier League title.

However, their big-name signings have largely failed to help this term and have made them weaker in some ways, while Isak – who was signed from Newcastle United for a British record transfer fee of £125m.

Isak has been missing for Liverpool since early December after suffering a broken fibula, while he was also absent for four matches earlier in the season because of adductor pain.

Despite his injuries, reports in Spain have claimed that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Isak with the La Liga giants potentially losing Julian Alvarez for big money in the summer.

READ: Liverpool need to sack ‘bald fraud’ Slot after European ‘spa day’; Gakpo selection is inexcusable

The report claims: ‘The main obstacle is the price set by Liverpool. The English club doesn’t want to lose money and is asking for close to €100 million. Atlético de Madrid is unwilling to pay that amount. Their strategy involves negotiating a loan with a favourable purchase option.

‘This formula would allow the Spanish club to minimise risks. It would also give Alexander Isak time to increase his market value in La Liga. Liverpool might accept this solution if no better offers come in. The English club’s objective is to recoup some of its investment.

‘Alexander Isak welcomes a change of scenery. His lack of playing time in England is prompting him to seek new opportunities. Atlético Madrid offers a competitive project and a significant role. This could be key to convincing the player in the coming weeks.’

After losing to Everton on Saturday, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insists the Reds “haven’t got the options in the squad or on the bench” to give the same energy in midweek and on a weekend.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “We have seen it quite a few times this season now where they put a lot of effort, perform really well on the Champions League stage.

“And all the emotion and all the energy and the intensity you have to put in those games to win or get a result, it’s having a big effect on them at the weekend.

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“They haven’t got the options in the squad or on the bench to really make numerous changes to bring that energy or quality into the team to perform at the same level they do in midweek.

“He had to play a lot of the same players today, he made a couple of changes that were forced on him. But the manager wants to keep the change, rather than make changes for energy and it backfired today.”

For Slot’s part, the Liverpool head coach admitted: “There’s always pressure at Liverpool, on me and the players. It’s completely normal,” he said following the loss to Brighton.

“We’ve qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League, and in the league we need to make sure we qualify too.

“As much as I disliked us losing today, Brighton away has always been a difficult one and will keep being if they keep bringing in the quality of players they do.

“There are other games, like last week being 1-0 up in the last minute against Tottenham and not winning, but away at Brighton a club like Liverpool should be able to get a result.”