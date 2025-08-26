Isak ‘repeats’ Liverpool ‘desire’ to Newcastle owners at meeting as Romano gives update

Alexander Isak has repeated his desire to leave Newcastle United and move to Liverpool despite a meeting with the Magpies’ owners, according to reports.

The Sweden international is looking to force his way out of St James’ Park before the transfer deadline amid extremely strong interest from Liverpool, who made a £110m bid earlier this summer.

Isak even went as far as calling out Newcastle on social media, insisting that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.”

The Newcastle striker wrote on Instagram: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

In response, Newcastle insisted that ‘no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer’ and that he ‘remains under contract’, while insisting that ‘the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired’.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘Alexander Isak mantains clear stance since July: he wants Liverpool move, no changes after recent talks. #LFC ready to bid again if Newcastle open doors to exit, story remains in #NUFC hands… but Isak still hopes for Anfield move asap.’

Before Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has insisted that Isak has told Newcastle that ‘he still wants to leave after new talks with Saudi owners’.

The Liverpool transfer target ‘remains adamant he wants to leave Newcastle United despite the intervention of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan who is keen to broker a deal that leads to the striker remaining at the club’.

Isak has ‘repeated his desire to be allowed to join Liverpool’ this summer but, while the Reds are ready to bid again, they ‘will not pay anything close to Newcastle’s £150m asking price’.

The report continues: ‘A Public Investment Fund [PIF] delegation, along with co-owner Jamie Reuben, met with the player at his home on Monday but there does not seem to have been any progress made in getting the player to return to training.

‘Isak seems determined to remain on strike until he gets his desired move or the transfer window shuts. That deadline is only six days away but it seems certain the striker will miss Newcastle’s game against Leeds United on Saturday, having already refused to play against Aston Villa and Liverpool.’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs provided his own detailed update earlier on Tuesday, he wrote on X: ‘Alexander Isak situation heading into the final days.

‘- Liverpool won’t bid again without encouragement, which can now be defined this late in the window as a viable pathway to a deal rather than just an invitation to bid again. – Nothing was ever expected to happen before the game tonight.

‘- Liverpool don’t view their first £110m offer as ‘lowballing’ Newcastle. The entire bid was a fixed fee, and was a British record in that category. It was rejected quickly and emphatically. Liverpool have stuck to their ‘no new bid’ stance since.

‘- #LFC prepared to pay around £120m if they bid again. Never directly quoted £150m, and no expectation that number will be met, or close. Liverpool believe doing so would distort the market and weaken their position for future deals.

‘- Newcastle continue to seek strikers, but sources say Yoane Wissa or Jørgen Stand Larsen are Callum Wilson replacements. Several other targets explored.

‘- Newcastle have felt for much of the summer that Isak staying without signing a new deal is untenable. Still prepared to offer one if he decides to reintegrate.

‘- Yasir Al-Rumayyan is in Newcastle and will make the final decision.’