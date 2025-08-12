Liverpool second Isak offer amount revealed after Romano confirms they ‘will bid again’

Alexander Isak holds his hands in the air towards the crowd.

Liverpool are reportedly set to ‘bid again’ for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as the amount they are prepared to pay is revealed.

A deal for Isak looked very unlikely earlier in the summer after the Magpies qualified for the Champions League and made it clear he isn’t for sale.

However, Isak telling the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants to leave this summer has changed things with the Swede now reportedly refusing to play for the Geordies again.

Liverpool had a £110m bid for Isak immediately rejected by Newcastle for Isak earlier this month and the Reds will reportedly try again when they receive the necessary assurances that the Magpies are willing to negotiate.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Arne Slot’s side ‘will bid again’ for Isak when Newcastle ‘open doors’ for the striker.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool will bid again for Isak, as always planned since July… …if/when Newcastle open doors to his exit. No changes.’

Another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, also had an update earlier on Tuesday with Isak now ‘giving full priority’ to Liverpool ahead of a potential second bid.

Jacobs added on X: ‘Alexander Isak is giving full priority to Liverpool as he waits to see if a second bid emerges. Isak has made it clear he won’t chance his stance unless #LFC inform him a move is impossible. If Newcastle offer Liverpool encouragement in the coming days, they will be back.’

And Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are ‘prepared to bid at least £120m if offered encouragement’ from Newcastle after £150m ‘was not countered’.

Jacobs later continued on X: ‘More on Alexander Isak. Newcastle striker will not change his position with the window open unless Liverpool inform him a move is impossible, as revealed yesterday. That hasn’t happened with Liverpool still active.

‘Understand Newcastle want clarity this week with ownership now involved in several Isak-specific meetings. Liverpool prepared to bid at least £120m if offered encouragement.

‘£110m offer viewed by Liverpool as competitive given all the money was guaranteed, and it followed #NUFC indicating a bid would be engaged with. Instead, it was swiftly rejected. £150m number was not countered.

‘Although Newcastle insiders have suggested the £110m bid was low, and done for optics, #LFC still feel it was a starting point informed by previous discussions.’