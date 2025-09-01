A journalist has provided an update on Alexander Isak’s proposed record move from Newcastle United to Liverpool for a fee of around £125m.

For most of this transfer window, it’s been unclear whether Newcastle will sanction Isak’s move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

It was suggested that Newcastle want as much as £150m for their prized asset, while it’s also been claimed that they won’t let him leave until a suitable replacement is secured.

However, there have been huge developments over the past 24 hours, with it reported in the early hours of Monday morning that Liverpool and Newcastle have an agreement over a record deal for Isak, which is worth a fee in the region of £125m.

Isak subsequently travelled to Liverpool to complete a medical, with an update on Monday afternoon claiming that all contracts have been ‘signed’ for this transfer.

At the time of writing, Isak’s move is yet to be formally announced, though there is nothing to worry about as Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor, who was reporting from Liverpool’s training ground, claims the massive deal is “closer than ever” amid a “sign” that “something is happening”.

“It’s now closer than ever. Isak has been pushing hard for the transfer, and late last night the two clubs finally agreed on a fee,” O’Connor said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve been at Liverpool’s training ground all day, and at first the atmosphere was very open. But a while ago, we were asked to stay outside the building, away from the reception area, and remain in the car park.

“That’s always a sign something is happening, and sure enough, Isak was inside completing his media duties, the photographs, the interviews, all of it, ahead of the official announcement.

“That announcement will confirm him as a British record signing at £125 million, joining Liverpool from Newcastle United on a six-year contract. His arrival gives the club another attacking option and has allowed Harvey Elliott to move on, with a potential deal lined up at Aston Villa.

“This has been one of the big sagas of the transfer window, and Liverpool making a huge deadline-day splash like this feels like the perfect ending to the story.”