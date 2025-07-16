Liverpool ‘float’ Man Utd outcast as Isak alternative with Romano giving crucial update

Liverpool have ‘floated’ the idea of bringing in a Man Utd player if they miss out on signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle, according to reports.

The Reds have made a strong start to the summer transfer window with Liverpool bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

The Liverpool board have thrown their weight behind Arne Slot with the Dutchman delivering the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

After bringing in a number of early targets, Liverpool are now turning their attention to signing a new centre-forward this summer with Newcastle star Isak their top target.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool had finally made an ‘approach’ to Newcastle for the Sweden international and outlined their intention to make a ‘record bid’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak. If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter Ekitike race. Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal.’

Italian journalist Romano doubled down on his claims on Wednesday morning: ‘Liverpool have again confirmed to Newcastle intention to present record bid for Alexander Isak, as revealed on Tuesday. The proposal is ready for £120m package but will only be sent if Newcastle change their stance, always been… not for sale.’

If a deal for Isak doesn’t work out then Liverpool will rival Newcastle for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while the Daily Mail claims that they have ‘discussed’ the possibility of bringing in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins or Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Galatasaray-bound Victor Osimhen ‘has also been mentioned during talks’ with Napoli over a potential summer deal for Darwin Nunez, while a deal for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has also been mooted after the England international was frozen out by Ruben Amorim.

The Daily Mail adds: ‘Another intriguing detail is the fact Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s name was floated during a conversation but nothing progressed beyond that; there is little potential for that to be resurrected, given the question marks about his form in recent seasons.’

Delving deeper into a potential deal for Isak, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are still trying to make something crazy and special happen for Alexander Isak. It’s really difficult, it’s really complicated. Newcastle always wanted to keep the player.

“Newcastle believe they can offer him an important new deal with an important salary in the upcoming weeks. So, Newcastle are always trying everything possible to keep the player at the club. But Liverpool want to try.

“He’s always been the dream target. He’s always been the top target. What I’m told is that in the recent hours, Liverpool made a direct approach to Newcastle to inform them of their intention to open negotiations for a club record fee for Alexander Isak.

“So if Newcastle get Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool really want to try for Alexander Isak. That’s the mission for Liverpool.

“Then if Alexander Isak will not be available on the market, Hugo Ekitike can be an option not only for Newcastle who wanted Ekitike and want Ekitike not based on what happens with Isak but in any case they believe they can play together and that could be also part of succession plan for the future of the club, but they wanted Ekitike, that’s the point. Full stop.

“Now if Liverpool are going to be able to make something happen for Alexander Isak, we will see. But for sure they are trying making a direct approach to Newcastle for Isak.

“Then it’s now on Newcastle. They can decide whether to sell or whether to reject.

“They always say they wanted to keep the player. That’s always been the mission. We will now follow the situation and what happens with Isak.

“But for sure Liverpool want to try for their dream target with an eventual club record bid. So Liverpool are really intentioned to try and they made an approach, direct approach with Newcastle.

“Then if they can’t get Isak, Ekitike could be an option for Liverpool while Newcastle are working on the deal because Newcastle at the moment are the only club that presented an official bid and are in negotiations with his agents and with Eintracht, so let’s see what’s going to happen there between Newcastle and Liverpool in this story for Ekitike.

“But also in this story for Alexander Isak. That would be massive. That would be incredible for Liverpool.

“They are actually trying but of course this is in the hands of Newcastle. Newcastle always wanted to keep the player, promise to the player that they want to offer him a really important new contract with a huge salary, but obviously now is in the hands of Newcastle to decide what they want to do because Liverpool for Alexander Isak are trying.

“So they want to make something crazy happen that would be very difficult. They know that. But it depends on Newcastle.

“The approach has been made. Otherwise, Hugo Ekitike remains one of the options in the list at Liverpool for this summer transfer window.”