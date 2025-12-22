Isak warned he may not be ‘the same’ again after injury as Liverpool ‘step up plans’ for new forward

Alexander Isak has been underperforming this season at Anfield.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been warned that he may never be the same again amid fears he broke his leg against Tottenham.

The Sweden international had been underperforming in his first season at Anfield since his £130m move from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Isak scored one of his two Premier League goals on Saturday as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 in north London with the Reds moving up to fifth in the Premier League table.

In scoring the goal, Isak was wiped out by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven in a late challenge with some pundits claiming the Spurs man should have seen red for the challenge.

Despite Liverpool not confirming officially, there is speculation that Isak has suffered a broken leg as a result of the tackle from Van de Ven and could now be out for months.

And former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor is worried that Isak could come back a different player if he has suffered a break to the leg.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think he [Isak] plays again this season.

“I just looked at the injury, and I’ve seen that happen before, where his leg got tangled. That’s a broken leg that is.

“That’s a long time out, that is – You don’t always come back the same either.”

Agbonlahor now thinks Liverpool will make their move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo after initially hoping to do a deal in the summer.

He added: “I think now Liverpool might join the race for Semenyo.

“There’s talk about Man United, Man City. I don’t know why he’d go to Manchester United. ridiculous take.

“If I’m him, I’m saying, why even message me?”

The Evening Standard claim that Liverpool are ‘set to step up plans to sign a new forward in January amid fears Alexander Isak faces a long spell out’.

The report adds: ‘Anfield insiders reportedly maintain there have never been plans to be “heavily active” in January but the club were weighing up their options prior to Isak’s injury.

‘Liverpool have also been linked with Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also brought an update on potential Liverpool transfer plans in January after the news about Isak.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My information is that Liverpool have made some calls in terms of opportunities, like in November I told you about Semenyo.

“Then, already now in this month, in December, they started calling also for other players to understand some potential opportunities.

“So I would keep the door open for Liverpool movements in the January transfer window.

“We will try to understand the positions. Injuries and recovery time will also help to understand what Liverpool will decide to do.

“But I think there is a chance we’ll have a Liverpool here we go in the January transfer window.”