According to reports, Liverpool internally ‘raised worries’ about Alexander Isak before signing the Newcastle United star on deadline day.

Isak secured his dream move to Liverpool on deadline day, with Newcastle United settling on a British record deal worth around £125m for their prized asset.

The world-class striker was intent on leaving Newcastle throughout the summer window as he butted heads with Newcastle over alleged “broken promises” and spat his dummy out in pursuit of an exit.

Isak‘s poor conduct worked in his favour as Newcastle opened the door to selling the striker, with Nick Woltemade and Yoana Wissa signed to fill the void.

The 25-year-old cemented himself as one of the best strikers in the world last season, scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Isak should be a sure-fire hit at Anfield due to his excellent Premier League record, though he has been questioned over his injury record in recent seasons.

The Liverpool newbie has missed 28 Premier League games over the past three seasons and a report from The Sunday Mirror claims the club ‘called in’ a sports science ‘expert’ to alleviate ‘worries’ about his injury record before sanctioning his record move to Anfield.

It is claimed that following a ‘thorough investigation into Isak’s injuries’, the expert is said to have ‘approved’ the singing and ‘assured manager Arne Slot and his coaching staff that they are confident of enhancing his playing record’.

It remains to be seen whether this will be the case, but he has received support from some Newcastle players since leaving the Premier League club.

Newcastle and England star Dan Burn has confirmed that Isak received some messages from the squad after the striker “put a message in the chat”.

“He put a message in the chat just saying that he was leaving, and thanks for the memories,” Burn said.

“All that sort of stuff, and the lads replied. But as I said, I think Alex is getting what he wants, and now we’ve just got to focus and do what we can with the players that we’ve got.”

Burn added: “I’m glad it’s done, we wanted the transfer window to close just to have clarity,’ Burn said. ‘Alex is my mate at the end of the day, so it was a tough situation.

“But I’m glad that we’re getting a good return on a player that we’ve had, and he’s getting the move that he wanted.

“It brought us closer [as a squad], really. I think it can be frustrating at times, because everything was so positive last season, so that took a little bit of a shine off.

“But I’m not silly, I’ve been around football a long time now, and people have short careers, and they want to max out absolutely everything they can, so there’s no hard feelings from me.”