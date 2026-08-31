What Crystal Palace are telling Liverpool about Sarr transfer as star ‘skips training’

Crystal Palace are willing to sell Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool before the transfer deadline if they pay £75m, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to add more attacking players to their squad in the final days of the summer transfer window with Cody Gakpo potentially leaving for Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola officially signed for Liverpool on Monday and has now joined Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe as new signings.

Liverpool now want a right-sided winger in order to allow Gakpo to complete an £85m move to Man City, which would give the Reds’ squad a better balance.

After having two bids knocked back for Yankuba Minteh by Brighton, Liverpool have decided not to make a third offer for the winger after learning the Seagulls’ £80m asking price.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Liverpool had turned to Crystal Palace’s Sarr – who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last term – with a £50m proposal turned down by the Eagles.

READ: Romano gives Liverpool ‘here we go’ to attacker signing after Cody Gakpo update

On Sunday, Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhaté revealed that Sarr and his entourage are ‘confident’ of finalising a move to Liverpool before the deadline.

Diakhaté wrote on X: ‘Ismaïla Sarr’s camp is CONFIDENT for Liverpool! According to a source close to the file, “Iso, it’s going to happen.” The Senegalese international would have sent a strong message internally, and Liverpool should improve its offer, but it would be the Reds’ last proposal.

‘Liverpool wants to recruit two wingers: Ismaïla Sarr and Yankuba Minteh or Estêvão (Chelsea). Sarr can also play centrally, especially if Isak doesn’t deliver satisfaction, while Ekitike is currently injured. All parties remain confident about the outcome of the deal. #Dsports.’

Liverpool hear Crystal Palace asking price for Sarr

Despite having a £50m deal turned down, the amount that Crystal Palace were demanding had remained private – but Santi Aouna has now revealed that the Eagles are asking Liverpool for £75m to do a deal before the transfer window closes.

READ: Sixth Liverpool signing ‘undergoing medical’ as Reds look to avoid ‘tight schedule’ problems

Crystal Palace have apparently set a high price after being irked by the prospect of selling one of their best players so close to the transfer deadline.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Crystal Palace is demanding £75M from Liverpool for Ismaïla Sarr. The London club, unhappy about having to sell its player on the last day of the transfer window, is dragging out the negotiations and trying to drive up the bidding. For his part, Sarr is putting pressure on Crystal Palace: he skipped training and no longer wants to play for the club. Liverpool is still pushing to seal the deal.’

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