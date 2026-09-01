Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace have reportedly made their final decision on selling Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool on deadline day as all the details are revealed.

The Reds had been looking to add more attacking players to their squad in the final days of the summer transfer window with Cody Gakpo potentially leaving for Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola officially signed for Liverpool on Monday and has now joined Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe as new signings.

Liverpool wanted a right-sided winger in order to allow Gakpo to complete an £85m move to Man City, which would give the Reds’ squad a better balance.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday evening that Liverpool had decided to keep Gakpo, which made the likelihood of them bringing in another winger now unlikely.

Romano wrote on X: ‘OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement. £85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC . Manchester City now focused on Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández.’

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Anything can happen on deadline day though and TEAMtalk have brought their latest update on whether Crystal Palace’s Sarr could still find his way to Liverpool in the final day of the transfer window.

It is understood that Liverpool target Sarr ‘will not be allowed to leave Selhurst Park before the transfer window closes’ despite reports he’s gone on strike.

TEAMtalk added on the potential for Liverpool to launch a deadline day move: ‘TEAMtalk can now confirm that Palace are not expecting Liverpool to make another attempt for Sarr on deadline day, despite reports that the Reds had launched a second offer for his services…

‘Even if the Reds were to return with an improved proposal on deadline day, sources insist Palace would reject the offer and keep the Senegal star at Selhurst Park.’

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Speaking last week, Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage stated of Sarr’s links to Liverpool: “I understand for everybody that you have this kind of contact, it’s difficult because you hesitate a lot, but, for the moment, he’s with us.

“He is under contract [until 2029], as I told you.

“He’s injured and, maybe you can make a link between his injury and the situation, but for me, he’s honest, and I have no problem with that.

“I spoke with him [Thursday] morning about that, [Wednesday] about that too, and we just want him on the pitch.”

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