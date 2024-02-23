Liverpool issued ‘public apology’ from Prem star after ‘deluded’ prediction – ‘I’m not going to lie’

Michail Antonio has backed down after predicting West Ham to finish above Liverpool.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has admitted he was wrong to say the Hammers will finish above Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

The Jamaican international backed his side to end the season in a higher league position than Jurgen Klopp’s men before the Irons’ trip to Anfield in September.

“I am backing myself over Liverpool,” Antonio predicted on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there.

“I watched the game [Wolves vs Liverpool] because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it! They had quite a few opportunities.

“We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer. We’ve got them!”

West Ham lost 3-1 at Anfield as Antonio failed to make an impact.

Liverpool fans have not let the 33-year-old forget about his prediction and last month he confessed that he was still getting stick from supporters, which has made him root for Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race.

“I don’t want Liverpool to win the league because you Liverpool fans are still in my inbox,” he said. “Get lost! I’m saying it with [my] chest. I don’t want Liverpool to win the league! Come for me!

“Arsenal get it. Man City, get it. That’s all I have to say about that!”

Instead of tripling down, Antonio has admitted he was “deluded” for thinking West Ham could finish above Liverpool and has issued a “public apology” to the Anfield faithful.

“Before we move forwards I have got something to say,” he said on the latest Footballer’s Football Podcast episode. “At the beginning of the season I said a comment.

“It was a bit wild. It was very wild. I said that there was a possibility that West Ham could finish above Liverpool this year. I’m not going to lie, I said it was my chest.

“They weren’t gelling at all together, I thought we might be sixth or seventh. There were lots of stats about Klopp having seven or eight years and then having a bad time, it was just one of those things.

“I was obviously deluded at the time. So I am going to have to hand out a public apology to the Liverpool fans and the Liverpool players. I take it back.”

Antonio was then full of praise for the Reds’ transfer business in recent years, highlighting the £45million purchase of Diogo Jota from Wolves in September 2020.

“He’s an absolute joke,” he said. “And the craziest thing I like about Liverpool is they buy these players and people at the time are like what are they thinking? Why are they doing that?

“When they signed Mane they were like £30million for [Sadio] Mane what are you doing? And then [Virgil] van Dijk. And then Jota, everyone was like what? They all turn out to be absolute class. It’s a masterclass of buying players.”

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League with 60 points after 26 matches, while West Ham are ninth with 36 points.

