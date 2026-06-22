Jacobs reveals Diomande transfer truth as Liverpool look to avoid Isak repeat

A Liverpool pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is not expected to turn into a drawn out saga like the race to sign Alexander Isak last year, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are looking to sign a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who played his final game for the club at the end of the season just gone, while Cody Gakpo’s form has been poor.

Young winger Victor Munoz has already signed from Osasuna but that deal definitely won’t impact Liverpool‘s desire to sign Diomande from Leipzig or another alternative.

Diomande is the Merseysiders top target with Liverpool having an offer worth €100m rejected by the Bundesliga side last week.

Fabrizio Romano explained the situation on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool had a bid rejected of €100m, but Liverpool will bid again, there is no doubt. I already told you and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation. Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

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“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m. It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

Jacobs: The true structure of Liverpool’s first bid

But former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool’s bid was not the €90m plus €10m reported but €80m plus €20m.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Liverpool’s bid for Yan Diomande was actually €80m+€20m not €90m+€10m, as originally thought. Liverpool view Diomande as a priority, while PSG could bid as well. Optimism player wants to join. Yet if Leipzig don’t engage over a sale, Liverpool are also prepared to move on to other targets.

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‘Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo among them, while Bradley Barcola appreciated. Diomande not expected to be a drawn out saga, as was the case with Alexander Isak 12 months ago.

‘Liverpool waited all summer for Isak due to more complicated circumstances (Newcastle incomings influenced timeline), and knowing his form, peak age and status as a proven Premier League goalscorer all supported that waiting tactic.

‘This window, there is urgency to add in wide areas and as a result Liverpool are not planning for Diomande pursuit to run into August. The €80m+€20m offer was pretty swiftly rejected and Liverpool are now assessing whether Leipzig are prepared to engage.’

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