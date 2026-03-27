Jacobs reveals seven Liverpool summer targets as the Reds line up ‘two wingers’

Liverpool are likely to attempt to sign two new wingers in the summer transfer window as Ben Jacobs reveals seven targets for three positions.

The Reds revealed earlier this week that Mohamed Salah will be leaving the club at the end of the season after moving to Anfield nine years ago from Serie A side Roma.

Cody Gakpo could also leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window with reports emerging that the Reds are trying to gauge potential interest in their left winger.

And reliable journalist Jacobs has named seven potential targets as Liverpool could look to sign two wingers and a central creative attacker in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool could sign two wingers this summer. On the right, finding a Mo Salah successor is something #LFC have been planning for long before negotiating an exit package allowing the Egyptian to leave on a free,

‘New left-winger on the club’s radar since Luis Diaz departed for Bayern. Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is one target, and a player high in Manchester United and Bayern’s thinking as well. Leipzig value the winger at €100m, but suitors feel that price will drop this summer.

READ: Rashford, Foden, Gordon to Liverpool proposed as Salah debate rages on

‘Appreciation for Michael Olise but Bayern are not planning a sale. PSG also working on extending Bradley Barcola and in no mood to entertain offers. Same for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Arsenal. Liverpool have historical interest in Anthony Gordon having almost signed him in summer 2024.

‘Sources downplay interest in Francisco Conceição despite reports. A more central creative attacker could also be considered, especially if capable of operating in wide areas as well. Liverpool are one of the clubs who appreciate Morgan Rodgers, with an exit possible this summer despite an extension last year.’

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week the potential destinations for Salah when he leaves Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Romano said: “We know Salah has always had options. Before his last renewal, Premier League clubs made calls. Paris Saint-Germain looked at him too, but talks never became serious.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Klopp says Liverpool teammate could match ‘ridiculous’ Salah numbers as Carragher nonsense debunked

* Bayern chief aims dig at ‘very bad’ Liverpool over Olise links – ‘We play game for our fans’

* Everton stance on selling Iliman Ndiaye to Liverpool revealed as FSG plot cross-city raid

“And then of course there’s Saudi Arabia. They’ve wanted Salah for a long time. You’ll remember summer 2024, when Saudi clubs tried until the very final hours of the window to sign him – Jurgen Klopp was still there and Liverpool said absolutely no.

“That ambition hasn’t changed. The Saudi Pro League still sees Mo Salah as the marquee name, both for his legacy and for what he represents internationally. They want him not only for football but also marketing – to be one of the faces of their project ahead of future tournaments, including the World Cup in Saudi.

“It’s now up to Salah: whether he wants that move, or to continue in Europe for one more challenge. At the moment, his decision is only to leave Liverpool – the rest will develop soon.”