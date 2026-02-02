Man Utd attempt to ‘hijack’ £61m Liverpool transfer after Reds have ‘XXL offer’ accepted

Man Utd attempted a late ‘hijack’ as Liverpool tied up a deal for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on Sunday evening, according to reports.

The Reds have been aiming to boost their backline over the next couple of transfer windows with Liverpool missing out on Marc Guehi in the summer.

Crystal Palace pulled out of the deal as the England international was completing his medical ahead of a move to Anfield and Guehi eventually chose to join Manchester City in January instead.

Summer signing Giovanni Leoni picked up a season-ending injury early into the new campaign, leaving Liverpool with Joe Gomez – who can also cover at right-back – as the main back-up option to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

And Liverpool are looking to the future before the winter transfer deadline on Monday as multiple outlets confirmed that they have reached a deal to sign Jacquet from Rennes in a €70m (£61m) transfer, which will be completed in the summer.

Chelsea had also been a potential option for Jacquet but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that there was ‘never an agreement’ with the Blues.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘BREAKING | Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool – DONE DEAL Full agreement reached with Stade Rennes, confirmed. The 20 y/o promising centre-back will join Liverpool in the summer and will remain at Rennes for the second half of the season. €70 million all-in. XXL offer accepted. #LFC Now confirmed as always reported: there was never an agreement between Jacquet/Chelsea.’

Under INEOS, Man Utd also have their eye on young talents around the world and Plettenberg has revealed that the Red Devils attempted a late hijacking of Liverpool’s deal for the France Under-21 international.

Plettenberg later added on X: ‘Excl | Manchester United tried to hijack Jeremy Jacquet’s summer transfer to Liverpool in the last hours, but were unsuccessful. Jacquet already had an agreement in place with Liverpool. #LFC #MUFC.’

Speaking over the weekend, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said of potential incomings before the transfer deadline: “I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it.

“But yeah, 48 hours to go. Let’s see where the window ends up.”

There had been rumours that Liverpool could sign RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who can play anywhere in the backline, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted on Sunday night that a deal was now ‘considered off’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Lutsharel Geertruida-Liverpool deal considered OFF by Sunderland after talks not advancing today. Discussions took place over last 24h but no agreement at this stage and #SAFC not planning to proceed.’

