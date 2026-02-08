Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looks on during a game

New Liverpool signing Jeremy Jacquet suffered a “serious” injury during Stade Rennes’ 3-1 defeat to RC Lens on Saturday, his manager has confirmed.

Liverpool agreed a £60million deal to sign Jacquet from Rennes earlier this week, with the 20-year-old centre-back set to officially join at the end of the season.

Liverpool star suffers ‘serious’ injury

Jacquet has been superb for Rennes this season and also attracted interest from Chelsea before opting to join the Premier League champions.

He will see out the 2025/26 campaign with the French side and made his first appearance since his big-money transfer in Lens on Saturday evening.

After another solid display, Jacquet was forced off with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, with the young defender in visible pain.

There is no timeline for his return at this stage, but Rennes manager Habib Beye confirmed it is a “serious” injury.

“For Jeremy, it’s his shoulder, and for Abdelhamid [Ait Boudlal], it’s muscular.

“We’ll have time to see, but it’s definitely quite serious for both of them.”

Jacquet’s shoulder injury should rule him out for Rennes’ next match – a huge Ligue 1 clash with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Citypool combined XI: No Salah or Alisson as Man City dominate with only three Liverpool players

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Spurs slide even further in latest humiliation

* Liverpool should tell Aston Villa to do one and avoid £35m charity as the ‘key’ to new Elliott deal

Jacquet’s move to Liverpool – who sit sixth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City – is reportedly worth £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

There was strong competition from Chelsea, but the player preferred a move to Anfield due to the vast number of centre-backs at Stamford Bridge.

He could come straight into Arne Slot’s starting XI next season, with Ibrahima Konate’s contract set to expire this summer.

Why Real Madrid could reignite interest in Konate

Konate has been Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner for several years now, but his form dipped earlier this campaign.

Real Madrid were seriously interested in signing Konate as a free agent but cooled their interest earlier this season due to his performances.

The Frenchman’s form has picked up since the start of December, after Madrid decided against pursuing a move, and there is a decent chance the La Liga giants reignite their interest.

Los Blancos are eager to add a new centre-back this summer and are open to exploring the free-agent market.

They were interested in signing Marc Guehi on a free transfer but the former Crystal Palace captain recently joined Man City, while Dayot Upamecano has reportedly agreed a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Guehi, Upamecano and Konate were the three future free agents Madrid were monitoring, and with two now unavailable, it would not be a major surprise to see them turn back to the Liverpool defender following his upturn in form.

READ MORE: The best footballers out of contract in 2026