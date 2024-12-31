Jamie Carragher has predicted why Real Madrid made an ‘approach’ to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid are in the market for a right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement and it’s been widely reported that Alexander-Arnold is their preferred target.

The Liverpool standout is about to enter the final six months of his contract and he’s among the best 20 footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Real Madrid had initially been expected to wait until the summer to make their move, but it emerged on Tuesday evening that they have had an ‘approach rejected’ by Liverpool.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed: ‘Liverpool have turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.

‘The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires next summer and the Spanish club have now made their interest official.

‘Real Madrid contacted the Anfield hierarchy to establish whether Liverpool were prepared to sell Alexander-Arnold to them during the winter window. However, no figures were discussed with Liverpool making it clear that they have no interest in negotiating the 26-year-old’s exit in January.’

Responding to this report, Carragher hit out at Alexander-Arnold and suggested the real reason why Real Madrid submitted an ‘approach’.

“The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!” Carragher tweeted.

“I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.

“It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”

Despite this, a report from GiveMeSport claims Alexander-Arnold has no intention of leaving Liverpool mid-way through the current season.