Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has questioned Jurgen Klopp “tone” during his dig at Reds supporters following their 5-1 win over West Ham in the League Cup.

A Curtis Jones brace and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah delivered a comfortable victory for the Reds over the Hammers and booked a place in the League Cup semi-finals.

However, Klopp came out after the match and criticised the Liverpool supporters over the atmosphere and called for it to be better against Arsenal at the weekend.

“I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp said. “I wondered what they wanted.

“We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever. If you’re not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else.”

And Carragher thinks Klopp knew what he was doing when he criticised the Liverpool fans but warned that his “tone” may have been a bit off.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Arsenal in the hunt for £52million Liverpool, Man Utd target

Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column: “I get where Klopp is coming from in wanting to ensure the noise level matches what Arteta, as much as the Liverpool manager, expects. Klopp certainly guaranteed it would happen with his comments after the West Ham game, although I am not sure his tone was right.

“You only have to look at Klopp’s home record since he took over and compare it to what happened in lockdown to see the difference the supporters make.

“Liverpool lost six home games in a row behind closed doors. With fans, they have lost once at Anfield since 2017. Klopp has used that weapon to his advantage better than any Liverpool manager in the past 33 years.

“I can’t help feeling that Klopp deliberately timed those remarks because Arsenal are up next. He wanted to get it into their heads what Saturday night will be like – it already being the perfect time for a special atmosphere. Has anyone mentioned mind games, yet?

“That strategy also shows Klopp is more upbeat about Liverpool’s title chances than he has let on during the first half of the season.

“This year’s title race is more exciting because it is so imperfect. Speak to Arsenal and Liverpool supporters and they are as preoccupied with what their team isn’t as much as what it is.”

And Carragher thinks a win for Liverpool against Arsenal would mean that fans could have confidence that the Reds are “way ahead of schedule and can deliver immediate reward”.

Carragher added: “There is nothing decisive about this weekend. We will get a fair measure of where both teams are, and Manchester City will enjoy in seeing how desperate their rivals are to take advantage of their absence – confident in the knowledge Liverpool and Arsenal could exhaust each other over the next six weeks before being reeled in.

“A Liverpool win would end a potentially defining week, providing the most compelling evidence that Klopp’s rebuild is way ahead of schedule and can deliver immediate reward.

“An Arsenal win, however, would see them head into 2024 as favourites to end their 20-year wait to be champions.

“Neither manager will play down the game’s importance, both seemingly prepared to deliver the same pre-match message to ram it home that ‘This is Anfield’.”