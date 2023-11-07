Jamie Carragher was wrong to write off Liverpool title chances, says Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton thinks Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is wrong to write off the Reds’ Premier League title hopes this campaign.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Monday night as they had to come from a goal down to rescue a point via a Luis Diaz header.

Liverpool were far from their fast-flowing best at Kenilworth Road with the result seeing them lose ground on leaders Manchester City with Jurgen Klopp’s side now three points behind the defending champions.

Not the biggest of gaps but former Liverpool defender Carragher reckons they still need “another midfield player and a top class defender” before they can properly fight for the title.

Carragher said on Sky Sports over the weekend: “I think in the back four Liverpool could do with not so much a player for a specific position but almost just a great defender who can play a couple of positions. They went with Gomez today at left-back instead of Tsimikas, they thought he’d be stronger defensively.

“I still think Liverpool could do with another player in that position, probably on the other side at right-back and maybe release Trent at different times maybe into midfield, against certain opposition you play someone there who’s maybe stronger and tougher defensively.

“I think Liverpool are not ready to win the league, I think Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters know that right now. They want to get back in the top four but in terms of challenging again I think they need another midfield player and a top class defender.”

But former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton disagrees with Carragher and reckons Liverpool can push Man City all the way this season.

Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “Do I think Liverpool will win the league? No, I don’t think Liverpool will win the league. Do I think that they can really put a challenge in on Manchester City? Yes, so I don’t know why Jamie Carragher has written them off as such.

“As well as Luton played and they did play well, really resilient. They’ve got something about them under Rob Edwards, well organised, a game plan where they counter well. Liverpool still missed a lot of chances.”

Liverpool had 24 attempts on goal with Darwin Nunez missing some golden opportunities, including a sitter on 69 minutes when he just had to turn the ball into the net but put it over the bar instead.

Sutton added: “(They were) big chances. Jota had the one in the first half where he tried to beat the keeper and his near post though the the easier option would have been to just to go across the goalkeeper into the far corner.

“But your mate Darwin, Darwin Nunez. A player I think who we both like he scored a brilliant goal didn’t he, against Bournemouth. I mean, an unbelievable goal. And then he goes from that to that miss.

“And it’s moments like that if you want to challenge Manchester City… I felt, I’m not a Liverpool fan and I have nothing against Luton but I felt deflated a little bit because you want there to be a title race.

“Every time Liverpool drop points… you know, we’ve got Arsenal fanboys on the production here who are desperate for Arsenal to win the league and maybe that was some of Arteta’s frustration that they know they can’t keep dropping points with Manchester City.”