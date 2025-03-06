Liverpool ‘jammy tossers’ pulled off ‘biggest robbery in football’

A predictable reaction to that Liverpool win, with even Liverpool fans admitting they were lucky as hell to come away from PSG with a win.

Send your views on the Champions League and more to theeditor@football365.com

LiVARpool

Bloody hell. PSG crucified them. Like Southampton and other teams have. But they get the rub of the green. Tedious!

Liverpool fans going on about how crap PSV are but Liverpool were more crap. Just jammy tossers.

Chris, Croydon

…Can safely say that’s the biggest robbery in football since the Henry handball.

Paul

Liverpool were battered

I knew PSG would be good, and I knew Liverpool would be tired after an exhausting couple of months. However, I haven’t seen Liverpool dominated like that with 11 men as long as I can remember…the thrashing at the hands of Atalanta or Napoli pale in comparison. The whole team (well almost) looked like they had the flu.

All credit to PSG, they were superb. A result like that against Man U or City I’d be celebrating to the rafters, but against PSG, it just felt like the football gods were on our side. What a cruel and unfair game. But Christ I celebrated that winner! Let’s hope there is a reaction on Tuesday, because if not, given the gulf in performance, Anfield could be in for a chastening evening. But bloody hell, what a smash and grab!

Henry, LFC

READ: Alisson genius sees Liverpool beat first Proper Team this season in PSG smash and grab

…Fair play to PSG, what a performance. I do love the unseeded format!

I’d have been happy taking a 1-0 loss back to Anfield after PSG’s incredible performance prior to Harvey’s goal. Genuinely stunned that that (love a bit of that that) performance ended up with us on the winning side.

I’ll take it though, we’ve been on the other end of that type of result soooo many times.

James Outram, Wirral

…After being shown the stats at half time, I remarked that this game could have Championship Manager Rules. Specifically, the one when you’re managing a team that has 31 shots and their keeper is having a worldy, then they score in the last minute, resulting in you angrily throwing a 20p piece so hard at the computer screen that it inbeds itself in it, making your Mother screams upstairs ‘What the hell was that noise?’

Now, when opposition fans say we’ve been ‘lucky’ this season, they’ve actually got ONE game to point to.

PSG, I’m sorry.

David (🎶 And when the planet hit the sun/ I saw the face of Allison!🎶 WHAT A GUY!) Molby

…Given I’m a bit of a tool, I normally respond to a game like that by saying the result was ‘never in doubt’.

However, I have to admit that was one of the most undeserved, smashiest and grabbiest wins I’ve ever seen from Liverpool.

Absolutely loved it.

Aidan, Lfc (only ‘one of’…there have been a few)

…We have seen the best team in Europe tonight…and Liverpool beat them.

Howard Jones

Four Liverpool conclusions

F365 on Ferguson vs Klopp legacy: ‘De Gea and Alisson were not at the peak of their powers at the time of the respective handovers – the former’s best was still to come while the latter’s was behind him’. Alisson must have been pretty good a year ago… (never mind the lunacy of thinking De Gea was ever better than Alisson).

Darwin Nunez – no doubting that he is frustrating, but anyone who has watched Liverpool (including scouts of other clubs) must know that he is a better all round player than the media would like you to believe. The pass to Elliott for the goal is one of many similar passes under pressure – one reason why he was 15th in assist per 90 last season (weird, right?). If you want to say it’s all about his team mates – his ‘expected assists’ per 90 was the same as that clogger Phil Foden, aka the player of the year! (data from FBREF).

Slot recognises what the media should – Liverpool are not the finished article going forward, but are a motivated side with the best back five around, which will not concede goals to fancy dans with no end product (maybe PSG should have watched Doku’s collection of take-on stats with FA to show for it).

And, please, for the last time, Trent is a good defender if the team’s tactics call for him to defend deep. If they don’t, he is very tactically astute at making wingers do what his central defenders and midfielders want them to do – winger after winger looks good against him when LFC are at full strength, without any actual results (Doku, Sane, Traore, Martinelli…)

Shappo

Man Utd have unrealistic expectations

Blaming Fergie for MUFC’s current woes is displaying a J D Vance level of stupidity. It was a balanced squad and squeezing out that last title given the increasing competitive leagues was the feat of an alchemist. But he saw the writing on the wall and realized that the Glazers would not support the team the way that was needed so he, deservedly, retired.

What he did leave behind unfortunately was a level of expectation of that is unlikely to be repeated in the modern era every again. And yes, while there are many problems with the club, and a “root and branch” overhaul is required that neither the owners, nor fans, are willing to admit, let alone attempt, perhaps the most fundamental problem lies in this unrealistic level of expectation that still exists.

Almost daily we read all this rubbish about the MUFC “DNA” , every player, in every game is being compared to the ghosts of seasons past. It takes a certain type of player, a Cantona or Ibrahimovic, to embrace this kind of pressure and thrive in it and unfortunately there are no such players in today’s squad. Poor Mason Mount is probably scared to even walk out on the field with the No.7 shirt on his back. I seriously doubt there is a player in the Premier League who could thrive under these circumstances.

And herein lies the problem. In the short term, it is unrealistic to expect teenagers to cope with that responsibility and perform at that top level consistently. Long-term, ownership has moved away from buying the finished article and now have adopted a “buy low, sell high” approach so before they even reach that status, players like Garnacho and possibly even Mainoo will be sold for profits so that the Glazers can extract their pound of flesh.

The harsh reality for those of us who have followed the team for a long time is, excluding the Fergie aberration, we are a top ten team who would occasionally win the F.A. Cup. We are now regressing back to that mean.

Adidasmufc (I am trying to decide who I despise more, Trump, Musk or the Glazers)

You can’t sell the Main man

I read a lovely article on this site just now about how Mainoo is crap and we should sell him.

After all, he’s the one player apparently who isn’t shining in the United side. All down to his lack of discipline or something. Forget that we saw a year of that not being true.

Oh and apparently his performance as a *checks notes* 19 years and 86 day old in the *checks notes* World Cup final after his breakthrough season was rubbish. Unlike everyone else and the manager.

Except that of course it wasn’t, he was just asked to sit deeper so Declan Rice could drive forwards instead with such amazing success.

Do you need to be a generational talent to be worth keeping now? On the basis of some of the comments on the article (primarily, to be a generational talent you should be the one player to stand out in that generation), neither Lampard nor Gerrard were generational talents and they turned out alright.

The idea that United shouldn’t choose keep one of their star young local academy players is laughable. He’s f**king 19 for god’s sake, and still developing. And also, he’s not a false 9 and not a defensive midfielder. He’s also not Messi, expected to carry the entire team. The suggestion that he’s one of the problems leaves me incredulous. Last time I checked, it wasn’t him at the top of the table for giving the ball away the most in the entire league. That is Bruno. It wasn’t him constantly ball watching and static at the back, including at corners. That’s Maguire. It’s not him as a stunningly profligate winger or a forward that Bruno refuses to pass to or a wingback that can’t cross or defend. Etc etc

And then, the small matter of who we replace him with exactly that would be affordable for the same price or less. Come on commenters, and Sarah. Gimme some names that would be the level we’d want to have – presumably an upgrade, since he’s so rubbish – that would be available for £60m.

No, he’s not perfect. Maybe he’s not generational (because let’s be honest that’s a stupid phrase – certainly, if you can’t have multiple because then neither Ronaldo or Messi are generational). Maybe he’s not as fast as some, although I can think of many midfielders who were and are top class but not fast.

But what he is, is a very talented local lad who was a shining light for the United and England sides last year, who is struggling like the entire team are to adapt to this tactic, and who – while carrying the midfield for a year – is wildly underpaid.

That doesn’t mean you sell him. It means you pay him better and sell the actual problem players.

Badwolf (Yeah I bit, so bite me)

(Reading comprehension is clearly a problem as the article says almost nothing of the sort; what it does say is that Manchester United clearly need money for a rebuild, Mainoo is a valuable asset and the problem with ‘actual problem players’ is that nobody will pay £70m – Ed)

…This time I won’t even read it, didn’t even click it, but this really has become amusing. I guess that’s been the case for awhile but you can try to write at least one serious article on Manchester United than just click bait 427 times a week.

The biggest problems there have been overspending, lack of patience and poor recruitment. So the solution is to sell all of our good young players so that we have more hundreds of millions to spend on superstar players as soon as possible!

Zdravko