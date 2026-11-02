£42m Liverpool January offer READY for midfielder as Chelsea move on

Liverpool have a huge offer prepared ahead of the January transfer window for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to reports.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday as the Gunners survived waves of Liverpool attacks to hold on for the three points.

A Liverpool win against Mikel Arteta’s side would have catapulted them into title contention but they are now fifth and nine points adrift of the Gunners, who lead the Premier League table.

The Reds brought in attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window but many thought they were still lacking a new midfielder after the performances of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch dropped last term.

And now it seems like Liverpool are likely to make a move for Camara in January with Italian website Tuttomercatoweb insisting that the Reds ‘are ready to make a €50million (£42m) offer’ for Monaco midfielder Camara, whose summer move to Chelsea fell through on deadline day.

It is understood that the Reds’ ‘intention is to acquire him during the January transfer window to strengthen their squad’ with Chelsea now looking to bring Alex Scott to Stamford Bridge from Bournemouth instead.

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The report comes after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Liverpool interest in Camara in October, he said: “Many of you have been asking me about Lamine Camara. Guys, he was this close to joining Chelsea. It was a ‘Here We Go’ on Deadline Day, but then the deal collapsed because of the domino effect involving Monaco.

“Chelsea were furious. The situation became very tense. Since that moment, Chelsea have disappeared from the Lamine Camara story. Chelsea were no longer in talks over Lamine Camara because they believed Monaco’s behaviour was completely inappropriate.

Liverpool are following Lamine Camara – Romano

“So, Liverpool are following Lamine Camara. They have been tracking him for a long time. There have been some calls regarding Alex Scott, and Liverpool have also been tracking Lamine Camara.

“What I can tell you is that Liverpool are planning to do something important in midfield in 2027, adding very good players to that area. So, these are not just backup players. They want players who can be starters or future starters at Liverpool.”

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Romano added: “Midfield is an area Liverpool have started considering, not just because of the calls regarding Alex Scott, with Chelsea also interested, and not just because of their appreciation of Lamine Camara. It is also a general consideration.

“Even in the conversations they are having with the coach, Andoni Iraola, midfield is an area Liverpool want to address in 2027.

“Then, it is a question of whether that happens in January or in the summer. It depends on the opportunity. We know Liverpool’s style. Even now, with the new directors, it is not about going out and buying players simply for the sake of buying them or filling a position. Liverpool like to enter the market only when the right opportunity is there, and that will remain the main strategy at Liverpool.

“So, if the right opportunity arises in January, Liverpool will be ready to try. Otherwise, it will be in the summer, but midfield will 100% be an area of focus for Liverpool in 2027.”

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