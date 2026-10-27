Liverpool January winger signing ruled out as Szoboszlai question marks emerge

Liverpool will not look to sign Valencia winger David Otorbi in the January transfer window, according to the latest reports.

The Reds signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz as they looked to bring in attacking reinforcements over the summer after the departure of Mohamed Salah, who joined Trabzonspor.

Liverpool were in the market to get another winger over the line too with the Reds considering the sale of Cody Gakpo – but only if they could seal a deal for a right winger before the deadline.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr emerged as the main two late targets over the summer but in the end Liverpool didn’t sign either of the Premier League wingers.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could go back in for another winger in the January transfer window but it looks unlikely they will sign one star in particular.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool ‘will not make a move for Valencia winger David Otorbi in January if the Spanish side increase his valuation to the £50million mark’.

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Recent reports in Spain have indicated that Valencia have a clause in Otorbi’s contract which allows them to increase his valuation from £30m, which is what his current release clause is set at, to £50m, which ‘appears set to put Liverpool off a deal, for now at least.’

O’Rourke adds: ‘Sources say that the Reds are not willing to spend such a lofty fee on a young player in the middle of the campaign.

‘The Merseysiders are clear admirers of the starlet, but are viewing the winter window as a chance to bring in new faces who can immediately improve their team.’

Dominik Szoboszlai picked up a hamstring earlier this month, which he aggravated in their 2-1 win at Brentford, and the Liverpool star has been warned he now faces a fight to get back into the side after the Reds recent good form under Andoni Iraola.

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Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “It’s an interesting issue for Liverpool actually, because they’ve played well in Szoboszlai’s absence.

“A lot of their players who maybe weren’t hitting their top levels have started to step up, the likes of Wirtz, Barcola and Mac Allister who were previously below-par.

“Now with Szoboszlai out of the team, they’re stepping up, and you have to work out whether that’s just a coincidence or whether they might be better without him in the side.

“So maybe he’ll have to spend a bit of time on the sidelines even when he’s back to being fit and firing, and he’ll have to work his way back into that starting XI.”

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