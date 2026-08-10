A consortium involving Jeff Bezos is nearing a deal to buy approximately one-third of Liverpool Football Club, and it could see the Reds enter the frame for world-class signings, according to a shock report.

Current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are ‘preparing to make an announcement about a transaction’ this week, Sky Sports report. The consortium is led by Amit Bhatia, who was previously a shareholder in Queens Park Rangers. It also includes Eduardo Saverin, one of Facebook’s co-founders.

The investment in Liverpool will value the club at £4.4billion ($6bn).

Bezos is the third-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of over £207bn ($280bn). Saverin, meanwhile, is worth over £23.7bn ($32bn).

IndyKaila reported on July 22 that Liverpool’s new potential part-owners want world-class signings such as Vinicius Junior or Michael Olise.

As Vinicius recently snubbed Arsenal to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, that leaves Olise as a potential blockbuster target for Bezos and co.

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IndyKaila wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have confirmed they’ve been approached by a consortium led by Amit Bhatia, the British-Indian backed by billionaire family and former QPR co-owner, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. This isn’t just a casual inquiry; they aim to make @LFC the number one club in world football, ready to challenge giants like @realmadrid & @FCBayern in the transfer market.

‘They want [to] bring in top-tier talent like Vinícius Júnior or Michael Olise to the club.

‘This represents a total mindset shift for Liverpool, and it’s thrilling for fans.

‘The prospect of attracting the world’s best players could redefine the club’s future. Exciting times are ahead!’

Liverpool, Real Madrid converge on Michael Olise

Liverpool moving for Olise could see them enter into a stunning transfer battle with Madrid. Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly said that Madrid president Florentino Perez views the French winger as his next Galactico signing.

Liverpool’s new part-owners would have to pump big money into the club to afford a deal for Olise, as Bayern want at least €200m (£171m) to sell him.

Bayern see the 24-year-old as a key part of their project and do not want to lose him anytime soon. His contract runs until June 2029, putting the Bavarians in a strong position this summer.

As things stand, Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is a far more likely addition for Liverpool.

They have held talks with both Barcola and PSG. Barcola’s price tag has been set at a whopping €150m (£128m), a price Liverpool are aiming to get down.

Andoni Iraola’s side must be wary of Arsenal, who have also begun discussions with the Ligue 1 star.

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