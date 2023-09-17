Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jenas names Liverpool star who looked ‘lost’ in their win at Wolves

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas thought Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo looked “lost” in the first half of their 3-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

Andy Robertson scored his first goal since May 2022 – also against Wolves – with five minutes left before Harvey Elliott’s shot deflected in off Hugo Bueno in stoppage time.

It capped a comeback started by Gakpo’s second-half equaliser and extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League, stretching back to last season, to 16 games.

Liverpool were lethargic in the first half but their second-hald display turned the match of its head with Jenas insisting that no-one summed up Jurgen Klopp’s side’s opening malaise as much as Gakpo.

“Gakpo, I’m watching him and he’s running round like he doesn’t know where he is at the minute. He’s had seven touches in the game,” Jenas said during live commentary.

“The least of any player on the pitch. At least with someone like Nunez you know he’s going to make some runs in behind and as a midfield player, help each other out. But at the minute, he just looks lost.”

There were rumours over the summer that Thiago Alcantara could be surplus to requirements after Klopp brought in a number of new faces in the summer.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that “there is nothing” in rumours that the Spaniard could leave to join a Turkish side.

“We’ve had a lot of rumours about the future of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the last 24-48 hours, including stories about bids from Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor, but I can guarantee that there is nothing. There is no agreement between Thiago and Turkish clubs, no chance of a move because he will stay at Liverpool.

“That’s been the idea since day one of the transfer window – we had some rumours earlier in the summer about Saudi clubs, but the player always said no to Saudi proposals and he’ll also say no to Turkish proposals. Thiago wants to finish the season at Liverpool.

“Of course, Thiago will then be out of contract in 2024, so then things could get interesting. Still, let’s see if Liverpool also use this time to discuss a new contract, though at the moment there are no active conversations ongoing.

“For now, he’s staying, and then let’s see if he becomes a free agent in 2024, when he’d certainly be one of the most interesting free options on the market.”