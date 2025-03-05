Premier League striker now ‘wants to go’ to Liverpool but Reds are warned over goal output

Brighton striker Joao Pedro “wants to go” to Liverpool but the Reds have been warned against the move if they “want a real top-level goalscorer”.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side leading the way on 67 points after 28 games.

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal in second, who have one game in hand, and it would take a monumental collapse for the Reds to throw away their grip on the title from here.

Slot are also preparing for a League Cup final against Newcastle later this month, while they face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Liverpool and Slot are currently unsure what his squad will look like next season with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in the summer, while players like Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher have been linked with moves away.

But there are likely to be more additions than in the last couple of windows with reports in 2024 that Liverpool are interested in a deal for Brighton striker Pedro.

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected throughout the Premier League – insists that Liverpool are still interested in the Brazilian.

Brown told Football Insider: “If he’s given the chance to go to Liverpool, he’ll want to go. Knowing Brighton and the way they operate, they’ll want a massive fee for him.

“I think he’s certainly one Liverpool have been looking at, but I’m not convinced he’s the right man.

“You could put him in that team and he’d do a job, but I hear Liverpool are going to make a move for a top-class striker and goalscorer.

“But they want a real top-level goalscorer because Nunez has been so inconsistent for them.

“They feel a real out-and-out forward would be just what they need to take them to the next level.”

Former Premier League manager Slaven Bilic reckons Salah is now “the best player in the world” and reckons if the Egyptian does leave it will be to Saudi Arabia.

Bilic told BetMGM: “Mohamed Salah is the best striker in the Premier League, he is the best winger in the Premier League and he is the best number 10 in the Premier League.

“There has definitely been a change this season under Arne Slot as, having been in Saudi Arabia last year, I know he wasn’t happy under Jurgen Klopp and we were expecting him to move.

“The whole of Saudi was ready for him and he would have been the star of the league. As far as we were all concerned, it was done and Mo Salah was going to join Al-Ittihad.

“I wasn’t surprised he didn’t move, though. He knows the move is there for him when he wants to leave Liverpool. It’s not a one-year ‘take it or leave it’ project in Saudi.

“He’s the best player in the world now, definitely. The stuff he is doing on the pitch is on a different level. Just give him a simple pass and he’ll do the rest.

“I think if he leaves it will be to Saudi Arabia. I can’t imagine him at another Premier League club.”