Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the Premier League clubs in the race to sign England international Angel Gomes from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and made ten appearances across all competitions before leaving in 2021.

After impressing on loan at Boavista in 2020/21, Gomes joined Ligue Un side Lille in 2021 and has already made 119 appearances for the French outfit.

The talented midfielder shone last season as he contributed with eight assists in Ligue Un and he made his senior debut for England during the international break.

Gomes was one of England’s best performers during the international break and he is being heavily linked with several Premier League clubs ahead of January and next summer.

His Lille contract is due to expire in 2025, so they may be open to letting him go in January to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

Liverpool failed to sign a new midfielder in the summer and a report from Football Insider claims they are in a ‘transfer mission’ as they have ‘joined’ rivals in the race to sign Gomes.

The report claims.

‘Sources have told Football Insider Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old as he started his first England game in their 2-0 win over Finland on Tuesday (September 10). ‘The Lille attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to talk to Premier League clubs from January to secure an agreement. ‘The is also interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund, who have a history of nurturing young English talent with the marquee signings of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.’

A report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal are also in the running to sign Gomes and they ‘leading the chase’ for the midfielder, who has a transfer ‘preference’.