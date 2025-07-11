Liverpool join Arsenal in being ‘willing to grant’ £87m Real Madrid star his ‘only requirement’

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool have joined Arsenal as the two clubs who can ‘grant’ Real Madrid winger Rodrygo what he wants from a transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in at least one new winger in the summer transfer market this summer as the Arsenal board look to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Arsenal have been linked to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and many more wingers this summer.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke got the ‘here we go’ green light from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Thursday evening with a transfer to Arsenal imminent.

But it has been clear from early on in the transfer market that Real Madrid star Rodrygo is their dream target with the Brazilian falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo made just one start and two substitute appearances in Real Madrid’s four Club World Cup matches as they were knocked out of the competition by Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

After starting their first match against Al-Hilal, Rodrygo came off the bench in their second group clash against Pachuca but didn’t feature in their next two fixtures, causing speculation to mount over his future at Real Madrid.

Speaking after dropping the Brazilian against Pachuca, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso commented: “He looks good, enthusiastic. The other day [against Pachuca] was a technical decision but he’s still important, he’s a special player. I think he’ll play an important part at the Club World Cup.”

There have been claims that Rodrygo’s ‘absolute priority’ is Arsenal this summer if Real Madrid decide to sell him but another report warned that the Brazilian has also been offered to Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and others by his representatives.

And now Spanish publication Defensa Central insist that Arsenal are in ‘pole position to secure the services’ of the Brazilian as Real Madrid demand €100m (£87m) to get a deal done.

Rodrygo’s ‘only requirement is to play on the left wing, a position he has always preferred’ which ‘is something that Arsenal and Liverpool, the other major interested party in the São Paulo native, would be willing to grant to the Real Madrid player, who is reportedly closer than ever to leaving the club’.

After Madueke’s deal inched closer on Monday, Romano gave an update on Rodrygo too, he told GiveMeSport: “At the moment, it’s not the same conversation. But I’m only aware of concrete talks for Madueke recently, which is a done deal now. There are no official talks for Rodrygo yet.”

