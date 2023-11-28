Liverpool join race to sign €55m Arsenal, City target as Klopp’s side make ‘clear’ transfer statement

According to reports, Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Manchester City in the race to sign Douglas Luiz from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Luiz – who did not make a single senior appearance for Man City during his spell at the Etihad earlier in his career – has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League at the start of this campaign.

The Brazil international is loving life under Unai Emery as he has grabbed five goals and two assists in his 13 Premier League outings this term.

The defensive midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent transfer windows but it was claimed earlier this week that Man City are hatching a ‘surprise plan’ to beat their rivals to the signing.

Now according to 90min, Liverpool are the latest Premier League club to express their interest in Luiz. It is said that the Reds have ‘made it clear that they would be interested in pursuing him if he chooses to leave Villa, but they have not received any encouragement that a move is on the cards’. They add.

‘Aston Villa remain adamant they will not entertain offers for midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, 90min understands, despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. ‘Arsenal failed with three bids for Luiz in 2022 but have continued to follow the Brazil international, who has excelled this season under Unai Emery as Villa have firmly established themselves as top four contenders. ‘Sources have now confirmed to 90min that Man City have expressed an interest in Luiz – a player who spent two years on the books at the Etihad Stadium without ever actually playing for the club.’

A separate report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reiterated 90min’s stance that “Aston Villa have no intention to sell” Luiz.

“Aston Villa want to keep the player, Aston Villa are doing wonderful and also they consider Douglas Luiz a very expensive midfielder because he’s doing great. So I don’t think it’s going to be easy but I can guarantee that Douglas Luiz is on top of the list for Edu and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Both of them really appreciate the player and they believe that he could be perfect for the Arsenal midfield,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“But again, this is going to be very expensive, very difficult, and Aston Villa have no intention to sell. So I think also with the Financial Fair Play situation that we know will be very important for Arsenal in 2024, I think this could be a complicated one, but he remains their top target.

“I still think Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz, even if it will be very difficult as Aston Villa don’t want to sell him. Of course, with FFP there might be an opportunity for Arsenal to sell some players, as we know a few names have been linked with an exit. So for Aaron Ramsdale and others, it always depends on proposals – Arsenal won’t make any gift to other clubs, and at the moment it’s too early to mention concrete exits.”