According to reports, Liverpool are in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell, while there is an update on Lamine Camara.

Liverpool have been criticised for their transfer activity in recent windows, and they have arguably left new head coach Andoni Iraola short after the summer.

The Reds spent over £100m to sign Bradley Barcola, while they also landed Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet, but they arguably could have done with also strengthening at full-back, midfield and/or up front.

Liverpool could look to put this right in January or next summer, and Football Insider are reporting that they are interested in signing Mitchell from Crystal Palace and have ‘joined the race’ to sign him.

Mitchell is one of the Premier League’s most dependable full-backs, and he is in the final year of his current contract.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Mitchell this week, but former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Liverpool are also considering Mitchell.

“Man United aren’t going to be the only club interested in signing Mitchell,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“For any club looking for a left-back in the Premier League, there are not many options who come up with such consistent performances as Mitchell has for Crystal Palace.

“He impresses every single week, gets on with his job, he’s terrific defensively and he’s improved the attacking side of his game as well, he’s a top, top player.

“So when you look at those top clubs, you’ve got Liverpool where Milos Kerkez has been questioned a bit and maybe isn’t as consistent as they’d like him to be.

“Then you’ve got Chelsea, who are always going to be interested in this type of deal where they can bring a quality player in without having to spend big.

“Either of those clubs could make a move for Mitchell, because as I say, he will tick a number of boxes for them and could be a very good addition.”

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“Real possibility” of Lamine Camara deal happening

Liverpool are also heavily linked with Camara, with it reported that they could make a move for the AS Monaco midfielder after a summer deadline day move to Chelsea collapsed.

Brown has commented on this potential deal, claiming there is now a “real possibility” of Liverpool signing Camara ahead of Chelsea.

“Lamine Camara is a name that has been discussed behind the scenes,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Liverpool will be keeping an eye on how he gets on for Monaco, but there is definitely a deal to be done as we saw when he nearly joined Chelsea.

“His agent has been very outspoken about trying to get him a move, so I expect Liverpool will have held talks with him about the possibility of signing him in January.

“They’ll know his demands, they’ll have done their homework about his attitude and how he might fit into the squad, because it’s important they don’t just rush into it.

“It’s something Liverpool have been working on, they’re doing their due dilligence, and there is a real possibility they could do a deal.”

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