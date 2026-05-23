Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is set to pursue a move away from Anfield unless Arne Slot leaves Anfield in the summer, according to reports.

Slot is coming under increasing pressure at Liverpool with the Reds picking up just one point from their last three Premier League matches.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table as they head into their final match, while there is an outside chance that sixth-placed Bournemouth could still catch them on the last day of the season.

The Cherries need to beat Nottingham Forest and hope Liverpool lose at home to Brentford, while they will also have to overcome a six-goal deficit in goal difference to finish above the Merseysiders.

There were rumours earlier in the week that Slot is set to lose his job at the end of the season – but several reports since have said that speculation is premature.

A report in Foot Mercato insisted that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has ‘secretly activated’ the club’s pursuit of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, as a replacement for Slot.

READ: Brentford relegation and more kneejerk reactions from opening Premier League weekend revisited

Jones to push for move away from Liverpool?

And now Football Insider claim that Jones, who has been in and out of the team this season, is set to ‘push’ for a move away from Liverpool unless Slot moves on.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons Jones could get more of a chance under a new manager.

Brown told Football Insider: “Curtis Jones has been a very reliable player at Liverpool.

“He will fill in wherever he’s needed, often at right-back, and always works hard and puts in a shift, you never have to worry about whether he’ll turn up.

READ: Liverpool in ‘strong position’ to complete third biggest signing in their history – David Ornstein

“That’s such a valuable player to have in your squad, but ultimately he wants to play in midfield, and he’s not being given that opportunity.

“He’s been on the bench a lot this season and when he is starting games he’s starting out of position, and as much as he’s willing to do that, it can be frustrating.

“It wouldn’t surprise me too much if he does push for a move away, especially when he is posting things on social media saying the season hasn’t been good enough.

“A lot might depend on what they do with the manager, because he’s under a lot of pressure and a change could mean Jones gets more opportunities.

“But if things stay as they are and he’s being used only as a makeshift right-back, he’s going to have doubts about his future at the club.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool should appoint ‘obsessed’ Guardiola to grant him ‘demigod-like status’ Man City couldn’t