Liverpool find out asking price for Curtis Jones replacement – but Man Utd threaten hijack

Liverpool have identified Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram as a potential replacement for Curtis Jones this summer, according to reports.

The Reds are already undergoing many changes this summer with Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot, who was sacked at the end of May.

Liverpool scraped Champions League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season as they finished fifth in the table.

Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have all waved goodbye to Anfield on free transfers this summer, while senior stars Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are being linked with moves away too.

Jones is another player whose future could belong away from Anfield with strong interest from Serie A side Inter Milan and TEAMtalk has revealed that the Liverpool midfielder has ‘already committed to joining’ the Italians.

Inter have offered around €25m but Liverpool are still holding out for €30m despite Jones entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

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And now Italian website TuttoJuve insists that Juventus’ Thuram ‘is an option for Liverpool (who are selling Curtis Jones) and Manchester United’.

Liverpool have been told that ‘initial discussions could start around €45-50 million’ but Man Utd could put a spanner in the works as they are ‘monitoring Thuram along with Elliot Anderson (the first choice) and Mateus Fernandes’.

Federico Chiesa recently revealed that he had bigged up a move to Italy to Jones, who had asked the former Juventus winger about life in the Mediterranean country.

Chiesa said: “Jones asked me what it’s like living in Italy.

“I told him it’s brilliant and the weather’s much better than in Liverpool. Curtis is technically outstanding, Inter are right to be considering him.”

John Barnes: ‘Of course I’d want him to stay at Liverpool’

Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed that he wants Jones to stay at Anfield but reckons the “best thing for him will be to go”.

READ: Man City FFP: Liverpool could demand ‘over £100m’ along with Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs



Barnes told Betfred: “Of course I’d want him to stay at Liverpool because I love Curtis.

“Curtis has to decide though whether he wants to be a player that plays every single week or stay at a club and be part of a squad.

“He played more under Arne Slot than he did under Jurgen Klopp and it suited him. However, at 25 years old, he needs to decide whether he wants to play every week.

“He loves Liverpool, he’s a local lad and even if he doesn’t play every week, he’d be a great asset to the squad, but for his own career and if he wants to play every week, the best thing for him will be to go.”

READ: Euro giants line up ‘official offer’ for Van Dijk as Liverpool departure ‘meetings continue’