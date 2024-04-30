Liverpool: Ex-Prem chairman tells Reds to sell ‘diving’ Salah as he’s just a ‘fair-weather player’

Mohamed Salah has been out of form in recent weeks.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan admits he’s “not a fan” of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and reckons he’s “a fair-weather player”.

The Egypt international has only contributed two goals in his last eight outings for the Reds and that led to the 31-year-old being benched in their 2-2 draw against West Ham on Saturday.

Salah was involved in a heated exchange with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before entering the pitch as a substitute and that has led to his future at Anfield being discussed.

Liverpool knocked back a bid of £150m for Salah last summer from Al-Ittihad with rumours the Saudi Arabian side were willing to pay as much as £200m for the Egyptian.

The Reds stood firm and held onto Salah with the forward contributing 24 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term – but ex-Crystal Palace chairman Jordan doesn’t think there’s much to like about Salah.

Jordan told talkSPORT: “I’m not a fan of Mo Salah’s. I think that he plays in a very good Liverpool side that creates a lot of chances. I know that Liverpool fans are going to say that I’m a t** and whatever else they wanna say. I’m just not a huge admirer of his.

“I do believe that there’s a distinct possibility that he will leave. I think he’s I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives. I think he can be a fair-weather player.”

There are rumours that clubs from the Saudi Pro League are ready to make offers in excess of £70m in the coming transfer window to land Salah.

And Jordan reckons Liverpool should cash in on Salah now as it feels like the right time to move the Egypt international on.

Simon Jordan: I think his race is beginning to be run

Jordan said about Salah last week: “Sell him. I think Mo Salah’s has had a remarkable return for Liverpool and there’s no doubt that he’s been a top player, but I think his race is beginning to be run.

“I think there’s so much behind this move to Saudi Arabia. I think he didn’t go last year, and I think he will go this year.

“It’s time for Liverpool to close that chapter. I think Salah, to me, in the last four or five weeks has been a shadow of himself. You can give reasons behind it with injuries and stuff. I’m not sure that’s the only reason.”