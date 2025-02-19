Diogo Jota could be replaced by Alexander Isak in the summer.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has decided that he will allow Diogo Jota to leave as the striker ‘does not fit into the long-term plans’ at Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant first season under Slot with the Dutchman guiding them to top spot in the Premier League, seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

They had a bit of a wobble recently, by their standards, with a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup before drawing 2-2 to Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

However, they bounced back with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday with Jota playing 64 minutes.

Jota has been plagued by injury during his time at Liverpool and has played just 693 minutes in the Premier League since Slot joined the club in the summer.

And now Football Insider insists that Slot is ready to move Jota – who has contributed five goals and two assists in 15 Premier League appearances this term – on as the Portugal international doesn’t form part of his long-term plans at Liverpool.

The report in Football Insider claims:

‘Liverpool striker Diogo Jota does not fit into the long-term plans of manager Arne Slot, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The 28-year-old is a top target for Saudi Pro League clubs, while Arsenal have also been credited with an interest. ‘Liverpool are planning a new centre-forward signing this summer, growing the possibility of Jota making the move to Saudi Arabia. ‘Football Insider revealed (10 February) that Liverpool are growing frustrated with the ex-Wolves man due to his injury record at Anfield. ‘The Reds are weighing up potential targets to upgrade their front line in the off-season, with Slot also seeking an upgrade on Darwin Nunez – who is behind Jota in the pecking order.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool ‘jostling’ for £66m striker with rivals ‘in the race’ for ‘big sale’ in summer

👉 Premier League player stats: Salah running away with Golden Boot and Playmaker award

👉 Liverpool legend Carragher makes incredible Salah contract claim: ‘I can actually assure you’

Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as a possible replacement for Jota or Nunez but it could now be harder than ever to prise him away from St James’ Park.

A report in The Sun claims:

‘Newcastle have no desire to sell the star and instead want to build a team around him. ‘And it would take nearly DOUBLE the reported £82.9million fee for them to even respond to any potential bids.’

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore insists this is the “biggest week of the Premier League season” for the Reds as they face Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Collymore told William Hill Vegas: “This is the biggest week of the Premier League season for Liverpool, with Aston Villa away tonight and Manchester City away on Sunday. The title is almost within their grasp, but if they were to lose both games and Arsenal pick up points, then the Gunners would be within touching distance of the top.

“I believe Liverpool are more than capable of taking all six points. Villa concede a lot of goals — just look at the weekend, when they let in the first goal against Ipswich, who were down to 10 men. That’s not a minor issue; it’s a major problem for Villa, and I think Liverpool can take full advantage.

“Liverpool’s record at Villa Park has been outstanding. I remember winning there myself with Liverpool, and I think they’ve only lost once or twice at Villa Park in the last 30 years.

“Liverpool thrive in these big games. Their clash with City will be a thrilling encounter, but I don’t see City as outright favourites, even at home. I expect Liverpool to come away from these two away games with at least four points, which would set them firmly on the path to the title. With 11 or 12 games left, a few more wins would put them within touching distance of securing it.”