Liverpool expert reveals Edwards’ ‘big recruitment priority’ amid links to Brazilian wonderkid

Journalist Neil Jones claims we “may well see a few more players moving directly from South America” to Liverpool after the return of Michael Edwards.

Edwards has agreed his return to Anfield, which had seemed unlikely earlier this year, with the Reds’ former performance director and sporting director agreeing to become chief executive of football for Liverpool owners FSG.

Following the shock news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, FSG began talks to bring Edwards back to Anfield in some capacity.

Edwards will take over from FSG president Mike Gordon as the day-to-day decision maker on football matters and his first task was to appoint Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

At the time of his appointment, The Athletic revealed his main role, they wrote: ‘Edwards’ new role will also involve helping to identify and subsequently manage a second club for FSG to attract global talent for Liverpool.’

And now Caught Offside insist that Edwards has a ‘big recruitment priority’ with Jones – who has covered Liverpool for many years – claiming the former sporting director will be heavily involved in a bid to “help attract, develop (and sell) elite young talent”.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think with all transfer rumours regarding Liverpool at the moment, it’s important to step back and understand that the appointment of the new manager will take priority.

“I have not heard anything regarding Estevao Willian, and indeed it would be a change of tack for Liverpool to target a 16-year-old Brazilian straight from Palmeiras, however talented he is. I can’t think of the last time the Reds did that, if ever.

“But what is clear is that the Reds want to improve in terms of global talent ID and development. That is one of the main reasons Michael Edwards is back in the fold, and why Fenway Sports Group are targeting a second club – to help attract, develop (and sell) elite young talent. If and when that happens, then we may well see a few more players moving directly from South America into the Liverpool ‘system’.

“As for now, there are already a lot of good young players at Liverpool – we have seen many of them this season – and the club’s reputation as a place where talented kids will get opportunities is well-earned. I don’t expect that to change in the post-Klopp era, although whether the next manager can empower his young players is another matter entirely. Certainly, in Jarell Quansah (21), Harvey Elliott (21), Fabio Carvalho (21), Ryan Gravenberch (21), Conor Bradley (20), Bobby Clark (19), Stefan Bajcetic (19), Ben Doak (18) and Jayden Danns (18), Liverpool have bags of potential to work with!”

