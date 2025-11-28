Arne Slot is reportedly under less pressure at Liverpool than their harrowing run of form suggests he should be as a journalist revealed the “weird” stance of the Reds hierarchy regarding his future at the club.

The 4-1 battering by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday made it nine defeats in 14 for the reigning Premier League champions, there worst run since 1954, after which talk of sacking Slot has ramped up significantly ahead of their clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Chelsea v Arsenal, Tottenham, Arne Slot, Michael Keane

Slot’s side then have games against Sunderland (H), Leeds (A), Inter (H), Brighton (H) and Tottenham (A) before Christmas in what looks to be a relatively gentle run of fixtures, though there won’t be too many Liverpool fans thinking of positive results in those games given how they’re playing.

Pundits have been cautious in general when speaking about the chance of Slot being shown the door, and although Jamie Carragher said the Dutchman committed a “sackable offence” against PSV when he didn’t know he was being filmed, on camera he voted for more time.

“Liverpool’s not a sacking club,” Carragher said on CBS Sports. “Liverpool are different from almost every club in European football – the manager is the king, the manager gets time.

“Liverpool have never sacked a manager who’s won the league. Never in their history … I couldn’t believe at the weekend that people were talking about the manager’s job, when I spoke to Liverpool supporters after losing at home to Nottingham Forest.

“I’ve always been in the camp that you stick with the manager, I’m angry with the players if I’m being totally honest.

“But it does get to a stage with any manager at any club where I always use this word “untenable”, where it feels it can’t go on any longer. I’m not quite there yet personally, in terms of the manager, but I know a lot of supporters will be.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool season is ‘write-off’; Arne Slot cannot coach them out of grief

👉 Liverpool draw up three-manager shortlist as Slot project ‘loses emotional and tactical solidity’

👉 ‘What the absolute f**k?’ – Carragher ‘Slot sack’ phone call meltdown captured on camera

And Dean Jones says he’s been “told” that the Liverpool bosses are of a similar mind to Carragher and are set to plough on with Slot even if they continue to lose games in the run up to Christmas, in what he admits is a “weird” state of affairs.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, the host said: “If they lose four of their next five, then he won’t be in charge by Christmas.”

But Jones interjected: “I don’t know. I’m told he will. This is what’s weird.

“I am told that he will. Because they don’t want to be seen as, like, giving up on him and also, like, they’re grateful for what he did last season.”

Could Liverpool’s belief in themselves as a “different” football club to the rest come back to bite them?