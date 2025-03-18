Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a transfer to PSG

A French journalist has claimed ‘nothing has happened’ between Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Champions League quarter-finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG recently knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League and have since been linked with their skipper.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, along with fellow star players Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

READ MORE: Best 20 footballers out of contract and available for free this summer

Alexander-Arnold is expected to join European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, with the Reds nowhere near extending Salah’s deal.

There have been rumours this week that Van Dijk is open to joining French champions PSG when his contract expires this summer.

One report coming from Spain claimed the Netherlands centre-back is ‘negotiating a final betrayal’ after being ‘presented an offer’ from Luis Enrique’s side.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Three ‘fed up’ stars ‘decide to leave’ as internal ‘feeling’ sets up summer ‘exodus’

👉 Richards reveals theory about why Salah is struggling after Liverpool lose to Newcastle

👉 Arne Slot deserves Liverpool blame for no Plan B and over-working players

This has been quashed by Foot Mercato journalist Josue Casse, who says ‘there is no link between PSG and Van Dijk’. He wrote on social media:

To date, and contrary to rumours in the English press, there is no link between PSG and Virgil van Dijk The Reds defender’s contract is out, and rumours are rife, but nothing has happened regarding the capital club. PSG currently boasts a central defensive line that combines experience (Marquinhos) with youth (Beraldo, Pacho). The discussion in the corridors of Anfield was in no way linked to his future.

The futures of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold are extremely uncertain, with Salah being the only one of the three to express their desire to stay at Anfield.

Trent has generally kept his cards close to his chest, refusing to make a saga out of his contract situation by making everything very private.

Salah has put his cards on the table and Van Dijk is being quite coy about it all, saying after Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United: “Before the end of the season there’s going to be news.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

READ NOW: Every Premier League club’s worst player in 2024/25: Darwin, Hojlund, Akanji…