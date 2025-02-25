Liverpool expert Paul Joyce has named two of their summer signing ‘options’ as they look to land a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

The Reds have surpassed expectations this season as they have marched clear as the firm favourites to win the Premier League this season. They have also reached the Carabao Cup final and remain in the Champions League.

A dip was expected after Arne Slot replaced beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp, but the Dutchman has taken Liverpool to a new level by bringing the best out of most of his squad.

Despite this, an overhaul is likely in the summer as Liverpool will be very active in the transfer market after they have barely done any business this season.

Three of their top stars are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents in the summer. Slot is reportedly also not convinced by several members of his squad.

As mentioned, Liverpool also requires a long-term replacement for Roberton as he has struggled at times this season.

A report from Joyce for The Times names two ‘options’ Liverpool are considering for the left-back position while Real Madrid plot a potential double raid to land Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

The report mentions eleven possible departures with changes expected in the goalkeeping department despite Liverpool already having the ninth-best shot-stopper in the Premier League.

‘Three players are out of contract this summer for a start — Van Dijk, 33, the indefatigable Mohamed Salah, 32, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26. Both goalkeepers, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson, know Giorgi Mamardashvili is arriving from Valencia. ‘Ibrahima Konaté is yet to sign the new terms offered to him and he will soon be into the final year of his contract, with whispers growing about interest in the France centre back from Paris Saint-Germain and possibly Real Madrid.’

