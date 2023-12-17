Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘can’t remember such dominance against Man Utd’, even in the 7-0

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels like his side dominated more in Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United than they did in last season’s 7-0 win.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw in what was an incredibly dull encounter at Anfield.

Despite dropping points in a game nearly everyone expected Liverpool to win, Klopp was happy with his performance and made the bold statement that they were more dominant on Sunday than they were in their famous seven-goal demolition of the Red Devils in 2022/23.

“I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don’t like is the result,” he told Sky Sports. “We should have scored.

“We were in a rush in moments but I liked a lot the intensity of the game and the start to the game. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn’t let them out.

“I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man United – even the 7-0 they were more in the game. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going.

“It was the type of game I expected. If we play like this it is difficult for the opposite team to get out of their own half and the way United defending was clean with a lot of passion.

“If you score it changes the dynamic of the game and they open up a bit and take more risk. But nothing changed, they threw everything in and it’s a 0-0.”

On the vast majority of fans and pundits predicting a comfortable home win, Klopp said: “I think you overestimate your influence – we couldn’t be bothered what you say. It has nothing to do with what happens, we knew it would be difficult.

“What everyone says only helps United. Why should we listen to that? They were fired up and I cant remember a game where they turn up with a white flag – it doesn’t happen.

“We tried everything and the numbers we created – in terms of shots – is crazy. But with that about of shots they should be a few more on target. That was our fault today and we go from here.”

Klopp added to BBC Match of the Day: “The main thing I don’t like is the result, we should have won the game.

“With that number of finishes a few more should have been on target. It should have been more, but there were some things I liked. The counter pressing was the best with this group, the intensity and the start was probably our best so far.

“This today hurts, it is good, it gives us a lot of information as well and now we have to finish the situations off.

“Some situations were where we shot from distance when there was probably a player in a better position. It is okay, you need one goal and everything would be right.

“I can’t remember this kind of dominance against Manchester United as we did today. It was special, the atmosphere was special.

“We had moments where we looked like we were in a rush. We played a few long balls a bit too much.

“In possession, when we built with three, they had no solution. We should have maybe used underlaps and overlaps more but when you arrive the box is full.

“From a passion point of view Manchester United played a fantastic game, they put everything into it. When a team plays with this much passion you have to break the rhythm.

“The attitude today was top, top, top. I wish we would have won but we have a point more and that is okay.”

