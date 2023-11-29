‘It’s a bit more severe’ – Jurgen Klopp reveals double Liverpool injury blow ahead of LASK match

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Alisson and Diogo Jota will miss the next few games but that the latter’s injury is “a bit more severe”.

The Reds play Austrian Bundesliga side LASK in the Europa League on Thursday evening with Klopp knowing a win will secure their progress into the latter stages of the competition.

It’s their last match in November before a busy December period in which they will play eight matches in all competitions, including games against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Alisson and Jota picked up muscle injuries in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday and Klopp has now confirmed that the Liverpool duo will miss the next few matches at least.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Klopp said:”Both are out [for the LASK clash].

“Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day he cannot play tomorrow or Sunday probably not the week after, should be kind of okay.

“Diogo will take a little bit longer, don’t know exactly, but it’s a bit more severe. Have to see…”

Klopp added: “In this busy time we need all the boys available.

“We have already a lot not available. Thiago [Alcantara] and Robbo [Andy Robertson] are out… Diogo and Ali. That’s massive.

“It would be great if nothing else would happen! But that’s unlikely. We have to share the intensity between the group.

“You have to be ready for everything. For every game. That means in the match tomorrow evening we have to give the best that we can. That will help!”

Klopp knows the importance of a victory against LASK on Thursday night with a win meaning he can rest players for their final group match next month.

The Liverpool boss continued: “We have to make this a real European night at Anfield. A team with fresh legs who will go for it, really fight for a result. If Anfield wants to do that as well – that would be massively helpful. If it was a Champions League game…I don’t have to talk about these kind of things!

“We need to make a special night of it. It’s a difficult game.”

When asked what he wants to see from his players, Klopp replied: “We are beginning the most intense period of the whole season. It’s super tough. Palace is the last game of these four – pretty short period of time. We have to make decisions, that’s clear.

“But it’s about winning a football game against a really good opponent. We won there, yes, but we had our struggles in the game. We didn’t forget that.”