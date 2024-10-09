Jurgen Klopp finally lands first job since leaving Liverpool but secures ‘exit option’

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will become the “global head of soccer’ for Red Bull in January 2025 after landing his first post-Anfield job, according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The German made his decision to leave Anfield in the summer after winning one Premier League, one FA Cup, two League Cups, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup and a European Super Cup.

Liverpool replaced him with Arne Slot, and the Dutchman has made a remarkable start to his first season as Reds boss, sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp’s former side have won six of their first seven matches of the new Premier League season with Slot’s only defeat coming against Nottingham Forest.

Despite links to a number of other jobs, Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has now revealed that Klopp is now set to become Red Bull’s global head of soccer in January.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Jürgen #Klopp will become the new „Global Head of Soccer“ at Red Bull .. starting on January 1, 2025. Klopp has already signed a long-term contract. Additionally, Klopp has secured an exit option allowing him to become the head coach of the Germany national team in the future.

“As a potential successor to Julian Nagelsmann. From January, Klopp will advise all Red Bull teams (Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, etc.) on coaching matters, playing philosophy, development and transfers of talents/head coaches and more. Oliver Mintzlaff was determined to get Klopp.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘betrayal’? Man City ‘enter race’ for Reds star in shock transfer as Real Madrid hatch January plan

👉 Real Madrid ‘step up’ effort to lure Liverpool man to Spain as fees ‘not too high’ for La Liga giants

👉 Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City to battle for £50m Brazil star with key contracts set to expire

Skipper Virgil van Dijk wants Liverpool to “compete until the final day” in their bid to win the Premier League title.

Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website: “We want to improve, we want to challenge, we want to compete until the final day and win and be successful.

“That’s what we’re focusing on – not what other expectations are. We’ve got a lot of points until now but we want to have a lot more.

“We know how tough the fixture list will be after the international break but why not enjoy it? I’m really looking forward to that and hopefully everyone involved with Liverpool is as well.”

Speaking about the Reds’ rearguard, who have conceded just two Premier League goals, Van Dijk added: “Obviously we keep going, we keep working and we’re never satisfied. We always can improve.

“I think today we needed Ali twice, three times maybe, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid. But if we have to defend, we have to defend with everything that we’ve got.

“Everyone is contributing to clean sheets but I’m very happy with a clean sheet as well.”