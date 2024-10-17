Liverpool legend Klopp linked with top Championship role after he’s called out over ‘sh*t’ job

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp could start working for Leeds United if Red Bull end up taking a bigger stake in the Championship club, according to finance expert Stefan Borson.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp was named as Red Bull’s global head of soccer last week in a surprise move for the German.

The 57-year-old left Anfield in the summer after almost a decade in charge, during which he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and two League Cups.

Klopp will join Red Bull on January 1, overseeing the company’s network of clubs.

Revealing his reasoning for taking the job, Klopp said he hopes to be able to “figure out what is useful for football” in his new role.

Klopp said: “A few months ago I said I don’t see myself on the sidelines any more and that’s still the case, but I still love football and still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that,” Klopp, who left Anfield in the summer after almost nine years, said in a video on Instagram.

“I want to share my experience which I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there.

“In my career I’ve fought for promotion, I’ve fought against relegation, I’ve fought for titles and I’ve fought for trophies.

“Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible.

“Then I want to learn again because when you are in the job and have to play every three days you barely have time for that.

“Now I have time and I have the opportunity and I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well.”

Klopp has suffered some criticism for taking the job and Kevin Grosskreutz – who played under the Liverpool legend at Borussia Dortmund – thought it was “fake news” when he heard that the German had joined Red Bull.

Grosskreutz said: “I woke up, I had 30 messages on my phone and I thought: What happened? I thought I was dreaming, then I hoped it was fake news. Two hours later it was official. It was pretty shocking and sad. Somehow it hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting it. It’s very, very strange and I can’t really comprehend it yet. It’s like shock! Nevertheless, he’s a friend of mine and I owe him a lot. And I will always be grateful to him. As a football fan, I think it sucks, to put it bluntly! But as a friend, you have to accept decisions being made.

“When we meet, I’ll still tell him personally that I think it’s sh*t that he does something like that!”

And now finance expert Borson reckons Klopp could one day work for Leeds if Red Bull increase their share of ownership in the Championship side.

Borson told Football Insider: “As far as I have seen, it’s not been talked about as being part of the role. I suspect that’s because they don’t own enough of Leeds.

“But that could change over the next couple of years if this role lasts for a lengthy period. They may have acquired more of Leeds by that point and then he probably would be more involved.’

“But I think it’s a good move for him. He’s going to find out about a multi-club organisation and learn a lot from the way Red Bull do things.”