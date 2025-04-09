According to reports, Real Madrid are ‘running out of patience’ with head coach Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp is among two potential replacements.

65-year-old Ancelotti is under mounting pressure at Real Madrid and Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal leaves them on the brink of an exit from the Champions League before the semi-finals.

Real Madrid are also struggling in La Liga as they are four points adrift of table-toppers FC Barcelona with eight games remaining.

Earlier this month, Ancelotti said: “I won’t be the one to ask to leave this club. I’ve already answered this before. My goal is to stay here and fulfil my contract.”

Despite this, it looks increasingly likely that the veteran boss will depart Real Madrid before his current contract expires in 2026.

Real Madrid are already linked with several potential successors ahead of the summer, and a report in Spain claims ‘names are already beginning to emerge for a possible replacement for the Italian at the end of the season’ as there is ‘trouble in paradise’.

It is noted that ‘patience’ at Real Madrid is ‘running out’ and it ‘seems clear his spell is coming to an end’ with Klopp and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso ‘mentioned’ as possible replacements.

Alonso is the firm favourite to be Real Madrid’s best boss, but Klopp is fourth in our ranking following his exit from Liverpool at the end of last season.

Klopp rested for a couple of months before it was announced in October 2024 that he would become Red Bull’s Head of Football from the start of 2025.

At the end of last year, Klopp defended his decision to take up his new role with Red Bell instead of returning to management.

“You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be,” Klopp said.

“I did not want to step on anyone’s toes. I love all my former clubs, but I don’t know what I could have done so that everyone is happy.

“I am 57 and can still work a few more years, but I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something – so then Red Bull came.”

He added: “I can’t poll the fans and ask them, ‘what should I do?’ If I had gone to Bayern [Munich], there would have been a huge outcry in Dortmund.

“What should I do? I want to keep working. If you organise your life around trying to please everyone, you’ll find you fail every day.”