Jurgen Klopp favourite ‘may quit’ Liverpool after sensational swap deal ‘falls through’

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could be on his way out of Anfield even though a swap deal to Newcastle United fell through, according to reports.

The Reds are looking for a new winger as new sporting director Richard Hughes looks to give Arne Slot the tools to be successful in his first year as Liverpool head coach after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Widespread reports claimed that Liverpool attempted to do a deal for Anthony Gordon before the end of June as Newcastle attempted to sell some players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

There were claims that interest from Liverpool left Gordon’s ‘head in a mess‘ and that a move to his boyhood club would be a ‘dream’ for the former Everton star.

And Football Insider claim that Gomez was offered as part of a deal to take Gordon from Newcastle to Liverpool before the deal ‘fell through’ recently.

But the report adds that England international Gomez ‘may quit’ Liverpool still after finding himself dispensable by the Reds.

Football Insider adds:

‘Liverpool are nonetheless still monitoring the England winger’s situation and are still keen on pursuing a deal in the final month of the window. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that Liverpool would also still be willing to sell Gomez at the right price heading into the next four weeks.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle winger Gordon “remains strong” in the final month of the transfer window.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Something more, guys, because I already told you two or three days ago that the appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon remains strong.

“As of today, there is still no bid from Liverpool to Newcastle, so we can’t talk about the negotiation and we can’t confirm the situation now.

“What I can confirm, once again, is the appreciation of the player internally at Liverpool.

“In several meetings that the club have had, the name of Anthony Gordon has been discussed, and he’s really highly rated. Liverpool believe he’s a top, top player.

“Let’s see if Liverpool will reactivate this option in terms of talks with Newcastle, and let’s see what Newcastle want to do, because he’s a crucial player for them.

“Now that the issue of Financial Fair Play is no longer there, there’s no pressure on the Magpies to sell.”

And Liverpool legend John Barnes reckons Gordon “would be great” at Anfield and thinks that Klopp would’ve welcomed the England international in his time as boss.

Barnes said recently: “We like local players and he’s not only English but he’s a Scouser. He’s got energy and lots of pace, he’s very dynamic and he’s a player that even Jurgen Klopp would have liked.

“If Arne Slot is looking at Gordon as an option he would be great at Liverpool. The interest in Gordon is leading me to believe Liverpool are going to be a very intense, driven and high pressing team.”