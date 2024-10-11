A Liverpool star has offered his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s new job, while another of his former players is “shocked” at the manager’s “sh*t” decision.

The 57-year-old left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after spending nine years as manager of the Premier League giants.

Klopp announced at the end of January that he would depart the club at the end of the campaign as he had run out of steam and required a sabbatical.

Since leaving Liverpool, Klopp has been linked with several clubs and international teams, but he also hinted that he may not return to management and retire.

However, Klopp’s return to football was announced earlier this week as he will become the ‘global head of soccer’ for Red Bull and will start in January 2025.

It is reported that Klopp’s deal includes an ‘exit option’ that he can use if he opts to pursue one managerial job.

Klopp has taken a job at Red Bull despite previously having a prolonged stint at Borussia Dortmund, who compete in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig.

Explaining his decision to take this job, Klopp said he “wants to see what is useful for football”.

“A few months ago I said I don’t see myself on the sidelines any more and that’s still the case, but I still love football and still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that,” Klopp said in a video on Instagram.

“I want to share my experience which I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there.

“In my career I’ve fought for promotion, I’ve fought against relegation, I’ve fought for titles and I’ve fought for trophies.

“Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible.

“Then I want to learn again because when you are in the job and have to play every three days you barely have time for that.

“Now I have time and I have the opportunity and I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well.”

“I woke up, I had 30 messages on my phone and I thought: What happened? I thought I was dreaming, then I hoped it was fake news. Two hours later it was official. It was pretty shocking and sad. Somehow it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Grosskreutz said.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting it. It’s very, very strange and I can’t really comprehend it yet. It’s like shock!

“Nevertheless, he’s a friend of mine and I owe him a lot. And I will always be grateful to him. As a football fan, I think it sucks, to put it bluntly!

“But as a friend, you have to accept decisions being made. When we meet, I’ll still tell him personally that I think it’s sh*t that he does something like that!”

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has also given his reaction. He said: “Klopp? He’s a person I have a lot of affection for, we have to respect his decision. I wish him the best of luck in this new stage.”