Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Arne Slot taking ‘the best job in the world’

Jurgen Klopp insists the Liverpool job is the “best in the world” amid reports that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will succeed him at Anfield.

The Reds have decided on Slot as their top target after rumours linking them to Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim.

Jurgen Klopp: I like his team’s style

Liverpool are in negotiations over a compensation fee with one report insisting that Slot will be confirmed as Klopp’s successor in the next 48 hours.

Slot himself confirmed on Thursday that talks are taking place and that he would be “crazy” to turn down the opportunity to manage Liverpool.

When asked about Liverpool closing in on Slot, Klopp told reporters on Friday: “I didn’t read anything but [I know] Arne has said something. I am not involved, club-wise.

“I would like a lot that if he is the one he wants to take the job and is excited. I like his team’s style, all I hear about him as a guy.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Don’t blame Nunez, Konate or Salah: Liverpool ‘always likely’ to collapse after stupid Klopp ‘mistake’

“Some people I know tell me. Good coach. All sounds really good to me. Best job and club in the world. And healthy, space for improvement. Fantastic people.”

Liverpool lost 2-0 to Everton on Wednesday night to put them three points behind leaders Arsenal – who have a far superior goal difference – with most supporters giving up on their title chances.

The Reds have won the Carabao Cup this season and when asked to sum up his final season at Anfield, Klopp added: “I would not assess my season now. I am not in the mood to wave the white flag, we just look after ourselves.

“Why should we be champion when we play like the Everton game? But before then we played really well, went for it, we were a real pain for everyone, squeezed out results or played well.

“We deserve to be where we are and now we have to use it. We don’t want to feel the pressure for whatever reason. The boys are incredible players and it is my job to create an atmosphere where they can be the best. And that is where I have failed.

“Not sure where it happened but I didn’t see anything of what we want to be at Everton. Now we try to be much more like ourselves.”

Jurgen Klopp: Strikers not scoring…it’s tricky

On Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez going through a poor spell of form, Klopp continued: “Strikers not scoring…it’s tricky. They have to go through this, it’s a striker’s life. It’s the most difficult thing in the world.

“We’ve had good chances v Everton, a bit in a rush to finish them off, so head down, create again and again and try to finish the situations, but if there’s one solution to bring a player back to his best, the man who writes that book would be really rich.

“I try to help them through and speed it up but it says nothing about the boys. Our timing is not fantastic for that and we’ve not been great. I am sorry for that but now we start again. Four games to go.”

READ MORE: Mailbox: Why ‘99.99% of other fans hate’ Liverpool and their ‘entitled’ supporters