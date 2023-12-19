‘Do me a favour’ – Keane told by Liverpool legend to ‘get a life’ after Van Dijk slam over ‘arrogance’

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has told Roy Keane to “get a life” after he branded Virgil van Dijk “arrogant” for his comments in the aftermath of the Reds’ draw against Manchester United.

Man Utd held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday with the hosts having 34 shots and forcing Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana into eight saves.

In the aftermath of the match, Van Dijk claimed that there was “only one team trying to win the game”, referring to Liverpool and insisted Man Utd “are buzzing with a point”.

To which Keane responded on Sky Sports: “There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Man United like that. He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years.

“Man United are in a difficult place like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for a number of years.”

But former Liverpool defender Thompson insists Van Dijk wasn’t being “arrogant” and his reaction showed “frustration” more than anything else.

Thompson said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think he was arrogant, I think he was giving his opinion, as Roy gives his opinion, as Gabby [Agbonlahor] gives his opinion. It wasn’t arrogant by any means, I would say it was frustration.

“I really feel as though you’ve come off that game and know you’ve dominated. Manchester United have had that one chance with [Rasmus] Hojlund and you just felt as though it was frustration.

“Arrogance was not in it and for Roy Keane to be talking about arrogance in people, come on, do me a favour. I love Roy on it but he sat back and kept repeating the word ‘arrogance’, I said ‘Roy, just get a life’.”

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman insists the “last thing” Man Utd “would have wanted to do is fight fire with fire” against the Reds on Sunday.

On whether he agreed with Van Dijk that only one team wanted to win, McManaman told Betfred: “No. I thought Manchester United would be organised, make themselves hard to beat and counter-attack whenever the opportunity arose. Arguably, Rasmus Højlund had the best chance of the game, so I don’t believe it was a case of only one team wanting to win.

“Manchester United didn’t want to lose and it was very important for them to avoid a defeat considering the week they have had and being knocked out of all European competition.

“The last thing they would have wanted to do is fight fire with fire and lose 3-0 because the pressure would have intensified on both the players and the manager.

“The most important thing to do when you’re in times of trouble and you’re facing heavy criticism, is to not lose. They need to go forward in their next few matches, be creative and start winning games.”

When asked whether he agreed with Keane’s comments on Van Dijk, McManaman added: “No, Virgil isn’t an arrogant man. I just believe that it’s a case of when you speak to somebody minutes after a match has finished and they’re very frustrated and say something in the heat of the moment. I don’t believe Virgil is an arrogant man. Not at all.”