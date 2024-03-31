‘I’ve got my doubts’ – Roy Keane questions potential Jurgen Klopp successor at Liverpool

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has questioned Roberto De Zerbi’s suitability to replace Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager with Klopp announcing earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

De Zerbi one of the favourites for the Liverpool job

Xabi Alonso was the favourite to replace Klopp for a couple of months before the Spaniard announced this week that he will be remaining at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this season.

However, Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim is the new favourite with the bookmakers with Brighton boss De Zerbi also in the running the take over at Liverpool.

De Zerbi has impressed in his first two seasons as Brighton boss with the Italian guiding the Seagulls to sixth place in the Premier League last term and qualification for the Europa League.

The Brighton has a contract that runs until 2026 at the Amex Stadium but he revealed earlier this week that he is struggling to “find the agreement” with the Seagulls over a new deal.

READ MORE: Gossip: West Ham set to beat Arsenal, Man Utd to ‘statement’ signing; Chelsea to sell two England stars

When asked if he could sign a new contract at Brighton, he told Sky Sports: “At the moment, no.

“We didn’t find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future.

“It’s important for me, it’s important for everyone but it’s a small part, the big part is the plan. We have to speak with the club.”

But former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane is unsure that De Zerbi is “ready” to “step up” and become Liverpool manager next season.

Before Liverpool’s match against Brighton at Anfield on Sunday, Keane told Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t go that far because his own personality of every manager is different.

“I think that’s probably a big plus to him. You know, sometimes when you have a manager at a club, you hope he makes a commitment to the club and he’s asked his questions and I suppose there’s a bit of honesty there.

Keane: I’ve got my doubts about De Zerbi at Liverpool

“He’s not sure what his future is, which is concerned for Brighton, you know over the next few months and years what your planning.

“I looked at his CV and I set up my question marks about Is he ready for that step yet for a Liverpool?

“I’ve got my doubts. It seems to be his team’s be a lovely brand of football. But I still have doubts about what he’s won to take that job.”

However, Klopp had some kind words on De Zerbi before their clash on Sunday, he said: “Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton know how to give us a proper test and I could not respect this more. I have said before that if you love football, you have to admire the football that Brighton play under De Zerbi and I stand by every word.”