Roy Keane blasted Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw vs Manchester United, insisting he should be League Two-bound after his performance.

Alexander-Arnold is a special talent but his defending has consistently been touted as his main weakness.

Head coach Arne Slot has made minor changes to turn Liverpool into a more complete team and Alexander-Arnold’s defending has generally been better this season than under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the England international reverted to type against Man Utd. He was exposed by Ruben Amorim’s side, who earned a shock 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold was subbed with five minutes remaining and this change should have happened much earlier as Keane said at half-time that he was “all over the place”.

Keane said:”Trent Alexander-Arnold has been all over the place defensively. “His defending has been schoolboy stuff. He’s got to do better.

“They’re talking about him going to Real Madrid. The way he’s defending he’s going to [League Two] Tranmere Rovers after this.”

Alexander-Arnold is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in the summer and it’s emerged that Real Madrid have made an attempt to sign him this month.



Responding to this situation, Gary Neville claimed Real Madrid’s reported offer was “insulting” and it’s “probably unnerved” Alexander-Arnold.

“The bid for Real Madrid is bad timing for him, now I don’t know what’s going to happen with Trent Alexander-Arnold whether he’s going to leave Liverpool or not but if you’ve got that going into a big game, you’re a local lad as well, that won’t be easy with that distraction,” Neville said.

“Manchester United are an animal, I thought it was insulting from Real Madrid, they do that sometimes they think they can get what they want.

“Liverpool are a club of immense stature, they’re never going to sell you Trent Alexander-Arnold for £20 million in January, they’re taking the mickey a little bit.

“That’s probably unnerved him a little, you can imagine his family, his agents, all saying, ‘what’s going on?’ you can imagine that noise – which I don’t think would’ve been helpful.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher subsequently claimed that Alexander-Arnold’s representatives “invited the bid from Real Madrid”.

He added: “We’re not naive enough to think Real Madrid would put a bid in for a player in January for a player for nothing in four months. Do you seriously believe they’re sitting at home and it comes through on Sky Sports, ‘Wow’. Of course, they do.

“Because he’s getting criticism that he might leave for free now if Real Madrid put a bid in in January and Liverpool don’t accept, maybe they can say, ‘well you were offered £30 million to £40 million’, for me it was to buy a little bit of time if he goes for free, they can say Liverpool were offered £20m, £30m to £40m.”